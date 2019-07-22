News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cipriani left out of England’s pre-World Cup training camp in Italy

Cipriani left out of England’s pre-World Cup training camp in Italy
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 02:27 PM

Danny Cipriani is a surprise omission from England’s 38-man squad for their pre-World Cup camp in Treviso.

Cipriani was included among the 35 players originally selected in Eddie Jones’ training group on July 4 but the Gloucester fly-half will not be travelling to Italy on Monday afternoon.

For last week’s gathering in Bristol, Cipriani was one of three players alongside Anthony Watson and Sam Underhill separated from the main squad in order to undertake “specialised strength and conditioning work”. Watson and Underhill, however, have been picked for Treviso.

Cipriani was named in the initial squad (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Cipriani was named in the initial squad (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Cirpiani is not injured with the Rugby Football Union stating he is victim of Jones’ fluid approach to selection before naming his final World Cup squad on August 12.

However, PA understands that the reigning players’ player of the year and Premiership player of the year has not been given an explanation by Jones for being left out, instead just being told he is not going to Italy.

With all of England’s front line players included, his omission is a blow to his hopes of participating in the global showpiece.

Joe Marler has returned from international retirement (Paul Harding/PA)
Joe Marler has returned from international retirement (Paul Harding/PA)

Also missing from the warm weather camp that runs for 12 days is Ben Moon, but his loosehead rival Joe Marler is present following his return from international retirement.

READ MORE

Gary Player 'quite choked up' about Shane Lowry's 'remarkable' Open victory

The exclusion of Moon points to Marler and Ellis Genge supporting Mako Vunipola in the position when the final World Cup squad is named.

Mike Brown continues his unexpected return to the fold that began in Bristol a week ago by earning a spot on the plane bound for Treviso.

Brown appeared destined to miss the tournament in Japan that begins on September 20 when he was overlooked for the original training squad, but has unexpectedly forced his way back into Jones’ plans.

Mike Brown will make the trip to Italy (Adam Davy/PA)
Mike Brown will make the trip to Italy (Adam Davy/PA)

“Selection is absolutely challenging, we have left some good players doing work at their clubs and they must be ready if called up,” Jones said.

“Treviso is a hard yards camp with conditions similar to Tokyo. Team training will be about being adaptable and off the field enjoying each other’s company.”

England training squad:

Forwards: D Cole (Leicester Tigers), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), G Kruis (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), J Marler (Harlequins), B Shields (Wasps), K Sinckler (Harlequins), J Singleton (Saracens), S Underhill (Bath Rugby), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), H Williams (Exeter Chiefs), M Wilson (Newcastle Falcons/Sale Sharks).

Backs: M Brown (Harlequins), J Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), E Daly (Saracens), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester Tigers), P Francis (Northampton Saints), W Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), J Marchant (Harlequins), J May (Leicester Tigers), R McConnochie (Bath Rugby), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), B Spencer (Saracens), B Te’o (unattached), M Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), A Watson (Bath Rugby), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

READ MORE

Watch Shane Lowry party as Shane Ross says Govt 'more than happy to fund' Major celebrations

- Press Association

Quirke’s football podcast: Shane Lowry in Croke Park. Team selection farces. Do Tyrone need to be so defensive?

More on this topic

Number of office romances falls as people turn to online datingNumber of office romances falls as people turn to online dating

Almost a fifth of vets surveyed had to take time off work due to injuryAlmost a fifth of vets surveyed had to take time off work due to injury

Volvo recalling 6,000 cars in IrelandVolvo recalling 6,000 cars in Ireland

Escaped Cork wallaby returns home safe and wellEscaped Cork wallaby returns home safe and well

Danny CiprianiEnglandWorld Cup

More in this Section

A different man in black deserves the plauditsA different man in black deserves the plaudits

In one Super 8 group, semi-final spots hard-earnedIn one Super 8 group, semi-final spots hard-earned

With the minds games mastered, Shane gets chance to show off his geniusWith the minds games mastered, Shane gets chance to show off his genius

Ireland u-19s secure spot in Euro semi-finals with won over Czech RepublicIreland u-19s secure spot in Euro semi-finals with won over Czech Republic


Lifestyle

We’ve all had that feeling at some stage as we step off fast amusement park ride, or simply spin around for fun; that feeling of dizziness and disorientation and finding it difficult to stay upright. But why do we feel dizzy when we spin?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

Padraic Killeen reviews Epiphany from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway.Epiphany Review: Not a straightforward adaptation of Joyce’s scenario

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »