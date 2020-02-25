Cian Whooley powers champions Christians into Senior Cup final

CBC 22 - 10 Rockwell

Defending champions Christian Brothers Cork booked their spot in another Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Schools Cup final as they were too strong for a dogged Rockwell College at Musgrave Park.

CBC’s Jack Morehead goes over for a try. Photo: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Out-half Cian Whooley was the star of the show as he set up his side’s three tries in this impressive display.

It was far from a perfect showing for Christians, however, and 27 days on from their last game, they were slow out of the blocks.

“We were waiting there for a month since the last game so it was difficult to manage but when we got going I was delighted with the performance,” said coach Tommy Crowe after the game.

“Rockwell are obviously a very, very good side and we happy just to get across the line, I’d have taken a one-point win at the start of the day. I’ve huge respect for what they have done this year so we are just delighted to get into another final and we’ll take it from there.”

Rockwell came into this game having scored 116 points in their three wins to date and showed attacking intent from the off. However, as Crowe pointed out, they were never going to get the same scoring opportunities against the defending champions.

“All due respect to the opposition they have played, we were always going to be a different prospect for them,” he said. “We knew we were going to have to have to make them defend for 20 minutes and cut out their attacks and we did that very well.”

On a tough day for the Cashel school where they were knocked out of both the Junior and Senior Cups, CBC provided a message to either Presentation Brothers College or St Munchin’s that they will not let go of their title easily.

Rockwell opened the scoring with a superb Peter Wall try after just three minutes. After good work from the pack and out-half John O’Sullivan, Wall made no mistake with the finish in the corner.

However, this shot Christians into life as right from the kick-off they went on the attack.

Playing with a penalty advantage, Whooley chipped a delightful kick behind the defence where Jack Morehead reacted quickest to get the try. George Coomber added the extras to put the champions in front 7-5 after a dozen minutes.

They added to this lead six minutes later, once again Whooley the provider. The exciting half-back made the break and laid it off to Andrew O’Mahony who crossed the line. Despite the protestations of the Rockwell players, the touch judge was in no doubt that O’Mahony touched it down.

Coomber added a superb conversion by the sideline and also slotted a penalty with the last action of the first half as the Cork side took a 17-5 lead into the change of ends.

If they started the first half slowly, they flew out of the traps in the second. Within two minutes of the restart, flanker Ronan O’Sullivan had scored to put Christians in complete control of this semi-final.

Rockwell fought gallantly to try and get back in the game, however, the CBC defence were holding strong, even when down to 14 after the sin-binning of Robbie Kelleher.

However, the pressure did eventually tell as Tom Tobin broke through to score with just over 10 minutes to play but a missed conversion meant there was still 12 points between the sides heading into the closing stages.

That’s as close as they got as CBC progress to their fourth final in five years with this well-deserved win.

They will now take on either arch-rivals Pres or Limerick’s St Muchin’s in the decider next month.

“Finals are a different game again but today the lads managed very well and look, we’ll review it and take it from there,” said Crowe.

CBC: J. Murphy, A. Leahy, G. Coomber, J. Morehead, C. Whooley, A. O’Mahony; A. O’Regan, L. McAuliffe, C. Hanlon, R. Kelleher, J. Aherne, P. McBarron, R. O’Sullivan, F. Mac Fhlannchadha.

Replacements: C. Lavin, S. Buckley, A. McDonald, A. Treacy, M. O’Connor, J. Morrison.

ROCKWELL: J. O’Dwyer, P. Wall, S. Tarleton, A. Flannery, T. Tobin, J. O’Sullivan, A. Maher; D. Foley, D. Fanning, M. Burke, L. Fogarty, B. O’Dea, C. Kelly, R.Anglim, L. Shine.

Replacements: K. Grogan, M. Mulligan,

REFEREE: Kieran Barry.