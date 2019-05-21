Cian Healy signs new IRFU contract

Cian Healy has signed a new two-year contract with Irish Rugby.

The 88-times capped Ireland prop's contract, which is wholly funded by IRFU, will run until summer 2021.

Healy has been close to ever-present in Ireland matches over the last three seasons, taking his total of Six Nations titles to three.

He will continue to line out for Leinster, where he has already won four European Cups, a Challenge Cup, and three Pro14 titles, with the chance to add a fourth on Saturday.

READ MORE Healy banking on fans to neutralise enemy territory

"Pulling on a Leinster or an Ireland jersey is something that I have always taken a huge amount of pride in and I am thankful for every opportunity I get. I am delighted therefore to have extended my IRFU contract and to continue to line out for Leinster," said Healy in a statement.

"I believe that we have built something special at Leinster and with the national team and I want to contribute as best I can to both teams in what will be a hugely exciting few months and years ahead.

There has been some difficult times over the last few years for me personally with injury but the support within the Leinster and the Irish rugby family was very humbling from fellow players, coaches and supporters and it’s something that I won’t forget. It made this decision all the easier knowing that I was part of something bigger than just a rugby team.

"I hope to play my part in helping Leinster and Ireland achieve further success over the next few years and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in that journey."

Healy has scored 22 tries in 207 Leinster appearances, as well as five for Ireland, including one in February's loss to England.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: "Cian is performing at a very high level week in and week out. He works incredibly hard in ensuring that he is physically in the best condition to perform and has bounced back from adversity to return to the top of the international and club game.

"He will continue to be a leading performer for Ireland and Leinster over the coming years."

GAA podcast: Dalo was wrong. Emotional Cork. Limerick's Plan B? Tipp back it up. Ref justice

Anthony Daly, Ger Cunningham and TJ Ryan review the weekend's hurling.