Cian Healy ruled out of final Six Nations games due to hip injury

Cian Healy has been ruled out of the remainder of Ireland's Six Nations campaign.

Ireland's Cian Healy leaves the field injured at Twickenham on Sunday. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickand

While an exact timeframe wasn't specified in the latest Ireland squad update, the hip injury Healy suffered against England will rule him out of the games against Italy and France.

The injury denies Healy the chance to become Ireland's sixth player to reach 100 caps in this Six Nations campaign. The Twickenham test was his 98th cap.

Iain Henderson will rejoin the squad when they reassemble on Wednesday evening having missed the trip to England due to the birth of his son.

However, Garry Ringrose, who was expected to be available for selection against Italy after undergoing a procedure on a hand injury, has not yet returned to Andy Farrell's squad.

Will Addison will continue his rehab on a calf injury with Ulster this week, while six others will return to their provinces to get game-time.

Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue are training with Munster ahead of their game against Scarlets on Saturday, while Will Connors, Max Deegan, Dave Kearney, and Luke McGrath have joined the Leinster squad preparing to play Glasgow Warriors on Friday. Ronan Kelleher will stay with the Ireland squad, having returned to Leinster during the last weekend off.

Ulster quartet Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath, and Tom O’Toole will attend the Ireland camp in Dublin following the postponement of the province's fixture away to Benetton due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy.

Dave Heffernan and Ultan Dillane will also remain with Farrell's squad as Connacht travel to South Africa to face the Southern Kings on Sunday.

The two-day camp will feature an open training session against the Ireland U20s on Friday at Energia Park. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.ie.