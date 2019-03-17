Christians edge low-scoring Cork derby to claim landmark Munster Senior Schools Cup

CBC 5 - 3 PBC

It won’t go down in the annals of history as a classic Pres-Christians encounter but CBC did enough to claim the Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Schools Cup coming out on top 5-3 in Musgrave Park.

The win secures a historic 30th Senior Cup title as the Wellington Road school as they defeated their arch-rivals in front of a crowd of 5,978 - and the eir Sport TV cameras – in a game that remarkably had no score in the second half.

Christians opened the scoring after 14 minutes with team captain Scott Buckley touching down. After winning a line-out on the five-metre line, a powerful maul got CBC to the line before the hooker scored the final’s first try.

This came just a minute after Presentation were reduced to 14 as Darragh Murphy was yellow carded for what was deemed cynical play close to the line.

Buckley’s try also meant that for the third game in a row, Pres were on the back-foot early on.

But as they have done all season, the black and whites hit back, as they marched down the field immediately and won a penalty.

Louis Bruce, whose last-gasp conversion secured their final berth, once again held his nerve, slotting a difficult kick to get his side on the board.

While PBC had plenty of possession and the majority of the territory, they couldn’t breakthrough the red wall that was the Christians defence.

Prop Darragh McSweeney made their first clean break just before the break, however, when a defender did catch him, his offload couldn’t find a teammate and the chance was gone.

The men from the Mardyke Walk were also getting the better at the breakdown, winning six penalties at the ruck in the opening half.

However, they couldn’t convert the pressure into points as Bruce’s penalty was their solitary score of the half as CBC brought a 5-3 lead into the interval.

After somewhat of a quiet opening half for them, Christians flew out of the blocks in the second half.

The pressure eventually told and they won a penalty in kickable range. However, in blustery conditions, Billy Cain’s kick went wide.

Christians kept the pressure going and were camped in the PBC ’22 for a number of phases. However, the solid defence that kept Presentation in the game against Bandon when they were under the cosh, were holding firm.

Pres, chasing the game as it entered the fourth quarter, were unable to hold onto the ball for any sustained period of time. They had a number of kicks that went out on the full as they struggled to get out of their own half.

Ultimately, they couldn’t create a final chance and Christians held on for the win to secure their spot at the top of the all-time roll of honour.

CBC: B Cain; P O’Hara, K Coughlan, H O’Riordan, A Leahy; C Whooley, M O’Connor; C Rasmussen, S Buckley, M Donnelly; A Brien, J Willis; R O’Sullivan, C Walsh, C Hurley

Replacements: D McAuliffe, K Murphy, A O’Brien, P O’Brien, R Kelleher,

PBC: M McLoughlin, M Hand, SM Squires, P Cunningham, D French, L Bruce, J O’Leary; R Duggan, D Murphy, D McSweeney, D McCarthy, E Quilter, J Kelleher, J Forde, A Kendellen.

Replacements: D Hurley, M Fitzgibbon, J O’Shaughnessy,

REFEREE: Richard Horgan (MAR).