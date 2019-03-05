Christians beat Ardscoil to ensure all-Cork final in Munster Schools Senior Cup

CBC Cork 48 Ardscoil Rís 12

Cork’s CBC were impressive winners over Ardscoil Rís as they scored seven tries at Musgrave Park to reach the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup final.

The Sidney Hill outfit, last winners in 2016 and level with PBC at the top of the roll of honour on 29 wins, had three tries scored in the opening ten minutes to lead 19-0, with centre Harry O’Riordan getting two and number 8 Cian Hurley also crossing.

CBC's Killian Coughlan and Lochlainn O'Keefe of Ard Scoil Ris. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

While Ardscoil’s Daniel Okeke did open their account following a good set-piece from a scrum, CBC replied through Aaron Leahy after a concerted period of pressure on the goal-line.

That made it 24-5 and though Ardscoil prop Alex Long got their second, converted by John Moloney, Christians full-back Billy Cain rain in a fifth try just before half-time and converted it to ensure a 31-12 interval lead

A Cain penalty early in the second half was followed by a try from replacement Dylan McAuliffe and out-half Cian Whooley rounded things off with a late seventh try, adding the extras himself.

It will be an all-Cork final as PBC face Bandon GS at the same venue on Wednesday.

CBC: B Cain; P O’Hara, K Coughlan, H O’Riordan, A Leahy; C Whooley, M O’Connor; C Rasmussen, S Buckley, M Donnelly; A Brien, J Willis; R O’Sullivan, C Hurley, C Walsh.

Replacements used: A O’Brien, P O’Brien, D McAuliffe, R Kelleher, J Moylan, S Kelly, J Murphy, O Leahy.

ARDSCOIL RÍS: L O’Keeffe; E Collins, K Dineen, A O’Halloran, J Salmon; J Moloney, I Leonard; A Long, D Dineen, O Czyszczon; W O’Callaghan, J Hourigan; S Clery, D Okeke, J Ward Murphy.

Replacements used: S Fitzgerald, G Power, G Hanrahan, C Moloney, R Desmond, C O’Reilly, J Moore, K Danaher.

Referee: C Harrington (MAR).