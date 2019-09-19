News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Change in attitude makes Ireland's Rugby World Cup dreams possible says Ronan O'Gara

Last Monday's Irish Examiner Rugby World Cup Tournament Preview panel
By Michael Hayes
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 07:12 PM

Speaking at the Irish Examiner Rugby World Cup Tournament Preview event earlier this week, former Ireland international and Irish Examiner columnist Ronan O'Gara outlined how a change in attitude since 2011 has made a first Rugby World Cup triumph for Ireland more possible.

O'Gara, who played in three Rugby World Cups for Ireland and remains the country's top points scorer in Test Rugby, said at the event that "hopefully it won't be too long before that happens because I think you have to imagine it before it does happen," with the full video available below.

O'Gara also spoke about Ireland's form going into the tournament after a chastening defeat to England was followed up by consecutive wins against Wales. "It's very tough in a World Cup to find form, so it'll be interesting to see how it goes, but if Ireland beat Scotland I think they're away and running and they're up to speed.

"And then, if they get a quarter-final, obviously it's a hugely difficult game, be it South Africa or New Zealand, but if you were to get through that one, you’re in a place where they haven’t been before but I don’t think they’d be afraid of that."

O'Gara also believes the Joe Schmidt factor will be instrumental in the latter stages of the tournament, saying, "there's a Kiwi coach in Ireland and for them, winning is normal."

Ireland kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Scotland this Sunday in what is seen by many as the pivotal game in Pool A, while on Saturday the crunch tie between South Africa and New Zealand in Pool B will go a long way in determining Ireland's potential quarter-final opponents.

Bigger, faster, more brutal - the shapes and sizes of Rugby World Cup 2019


