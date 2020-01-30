Champions St Michael’s thrash Temple Carrig in Leinster Schools Senior Cup opener

St Michael’s College kick-started the defence of their Leinster Schools Senior Cup crown with an emphatic 68-0 triumph at the expense of Temple Carrig at Lakelands Park.

The Ailesbury Road outfit claimed their third title at this grade last March, when they swept aside the challenge of first-time finalists Gonzaga College. With 13 of last year’s squad returning for another shot at glory, they will once again be the team to beat.

While Greystones school Temple Carrig have made great strides in recent years, it proved to be an insurmountable obstacle at the home of Terenure College RFC.

Meanwhile, Charlie Tector bagged a late penalty to edge Kilkenny College past Wesley College at Donnybrook (13-10). In a tight and tense affair, there was little to separate the two sides with clear-cut opportunities coming at a premium.

Following a wayward effort by Tector, Wesley squeezed in front courtesy of Jack Atkinson’s successful place-kick at the opposite end. This was enough to give the Ballinteer outfit - alma mater of Ireland international Josh van der Flier - a 3-0 cushion at the break.

However, Kilkenny emerged from the dressing rooms a rejuvenated force. Skipper Ryan Strong touched down in fine style and Tector added the bonuses to move them firmly into the driving seat. Wesley suffered an additional setback when back-row Oisin Spain was red-carded, but the sides were later even up by Darragh O’Reilly’s double yellow offence.

Although Wesley looked set to prevail when Luke Fitzpatrick crossed over for a converted try, their Noreside counterparts had other ideas. Tector amassed six points off the kicking tee in the closing stages to secure Kilkenny’s progression.

Elsewhere, St Gerard’s, Bray safely advanced to the last-eight with a convincing 20-5 victory over The King’s Hospital at Templeville Road.

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: Everest in underpants, Ireland’s ‘transition’, mystery of leadership groups