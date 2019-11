Champions Cup: The Irish provinces' schedules

Here's the route Ireland's provinces must navigate to emerge from their Champions Cup pools.

Round 1

Saturday: Pool 3: Bath v Ulster, Recreation Ground, 1pm; Pool 1: Leinster v Benetton, RDS, 3.15pm; Pool 4: Ospreys v Munster, Liberty Stadium, 5.30pm.

Sunday: Pool 5: Connacht v Montpellier, The Sportsground, 1pm.

Round 2

November 22: Pool 3: Ulster v Clermont Auvergne, Kingspan Stadium, 7.45pm.

November 23: Pool 5: Toulouse v Connacht, Stade Ernest Wallon, 1pm; Pool 1: Lyon v Leinster, Matmut Stadium de Gerland, 3.15pm; Pool 4: Munster v Racing 92, Thomond Park, 5.30pm.

Round 3

December 7th: Pool 1: Northampton Saints v Leinster, Franklin’s Gardens, 1pm; Pool 3: Ulster v Harlequins, Kingspan Stadium, 3.15pm; Pool 4: Munster v Saracens, Thomond Park, 5.30pm.

December 8th: Pool 5: Gloucester v Connacht, Kingsholm Stadium, 1pm.

Round 4

December 13th: Pool 3: Harlequins v Ulster, The Stoop, 7.45pm.

December 14th: Pool 5: Connacht v Gloucester, The Sportsgrounds, 12.45pm; Pool 4: Saracens v Munster, Allianz Park, 3pm; Pool 1: Leinster v Northampton, 5.15pm.

Round 5

January 11th: Pool 5: Connacht v Toulouse, The Sportsground, 3.15pm.

January 12th: Pool 1: Leinster v Lyons, RDS, 1pm

TBC: Pool 4: Racing v Munster, La Defense Arena, Paris; Pool 3: Clermont v Ulster, Stade Marcel Michelin. TBC.

Round 6

January 18th: Pool 1: Benetton v Leinster, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, Treviso, 1pm; Pool 3: Ulster v Bath, Kingspan, 3.15pm.

January 19th: Pool 4: Munster v Ospreys, Thomond Park, 1pm; Pool 5: Montpellier v Connacht, GGL Stadium, 3.15pm.