Champions Cup team news: Munster make one change as Saracens' big names return for rematch

Saracens have named an almost totally different side to face Munster at Allianz Park tomorrow, while the Reds make one change from their 10-3 home win.

John Ryan comes into the front-row to make his 150th Munster appearance, with Stephen Archer dropping to the bench.

There are two changes among the replacements, one enforced, with Tommy O'Donnell in for the suspended Arno Botha, while Dan Goggin replaces Sam Arnold.

Alex Lozowski, Nick Isiekwe, and Ben Earl are the only three survivors in the Saracens starting team as Mark McCall brings back many of his World Cup stars.

Owen Farrell returns to captain the side from out-half, Sean Maitland and Elliot Daly come onto the wings, Mako and Billy Vunipola are restored to the pack, alongside Jamie George, Vincent Koch, and George Kruis.

Full-back Max Malins and second-row Joel Kpoku are handed their first European starts, with Maro Itoje the highest-profile absentee from the matchday squad.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Nick McCarthy, Dan Goggin, Tommy O’Donnell.

Saracens: Max Malins; Sean Maitland, Alex Lozowski, Nick Tompkins, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell (c), Richard Wigglesworth; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Vincent Koch; Joel Kpoku, George Kruis; Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Tom Woolstencroft, Richard Barrington, Josh Ibuanokpe, Calum Clark, Jackson Wray, Ben Spencer, Manu Vunipola, Duncan Taylor.

Leinster have named a new half-back pairing as they welcome Northampton Saints to the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

Having defeated the Saints 43-16 away from home, they will be without Johnny Sexton (knee injury) for the return fixture, with Ross Byrne deputising. He's partnered by Luke McGrath, as Jamison Gibson-Park drops to the bench. Both Byrne and McGrath scored tries off the bench last weekend.

Scott Fardy replaces Devin Toner to captain the team, while the other two changes are in the front-row: James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong for Ronan Kelleher, who's ruled out with a hand injury, and try-scorer Andrew Porter.

Skerries man Ciarán Frawley could get his European debut off the bench.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Scott Fardy (c), James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciaran Frawley, Rob Kearney.

Northampton: Ahsee Tuala; Ollie Sleightholme, Matt Proctor, Andy Symons, Taqele Naiyaravoro; Dan Biggar, Connor Tupai; Francois van Wyk, Michael Van Vuuren, Paul Hill; Api Ratuniyarawa, Alex Coles; Tom Wood (c), Jamie Gibson, Lewis Ludlam.

Replacements: Sam Matavesi, Alex Waller, Ehren Painter, Lewis Bean, JJ Tonks, James Mitchell, James Grayson, Fraser Dingwall.

Conor Fitzgerald returns to the Connacht side at out-half as Jack Carty is moved to full-back for their must-win game at home to Gloucester tomorrow.

A reshuffled backline sees John Porch move to the wing, Kyle Godwin to the centre, and Peter Robb the man to miss out.

There are six further changes among the forwards, with a new front-row, Peter McCabe, Dave Heffernan, and Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane coming into the second-row for Quinn Roux, and Eoin McKeon and Paul Boyle joining captain Jarrad Butler in the back-row.

Gloucester leave out out-half Danny Cipriani and two-try-scorer Tomo Marshall from last weekend's 26-17 win, bringing in Lloyd Evans and Matt Banahan.

Connacht: Jack Carty; Niyi Adeolokun, Kyle Godwin, Bundee Aki, John Porch; Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade; Peter McCabe, David Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Ultan Dillane, Joe Maksymiw; Eoin McKeon, Jarrad Butler (c), Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Denis Buckley, Finlay Bealham, Niall Murray, Eoghan Masterson, Stephen Kerins, Tom Daly, Robin Copeland.

Gloucester: Matt Banahan; Louis Rees-Zammit, Billy Twelvetrees, Mark Atkinson, Ollie Thorley; Lloyd Evans, Callum Braley; Josh Hohneck, Todd Gleave, Fraser Balmain; Alex Craig, Gerbrandt Grobler; Freddie Clarke, Lewis Ludlow (c), Ruan Ackermann.

Replacements: Franco Marais, Alex Seville, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Franco Mostert, Ben Morgan, Joe Simpson, Danny Cipriani, Chris Harris.