Champions Cup team news: Hanrahan returns for Munster as Bleyendaal ruled out; No Aki for Connacht

JJ Hanrahan returns to the Munster team at fly-half this weekend after Tyler Bleyendaal was ruled out of contention.

Bleyendaal reported stiffness during the week and is unavailable for tomorrow's game against Racing 92.

Hanrahan's return from a hamstring injury couldn't be more timely, with Joey Carbery also out with an ankle injury.

Van Graan has again decided to go without a specialist deputy on the bench, with centre Rory Scannell likely to fill in if needed.

Tadhg Beirne and Jack O’Donoghue are the other two changes to the starting team from the win over Ospreys, with Billy Holland dropping to the bench and Tommy O'Donnell not included in the matchday 23.

Fineen Wycherley comes into the replacements as Van Graan opts for six forwards on the bench, with Sammy Arnold left out.

Replacement scrum-half Alby Mathewson is set to play his last game for the province before his contract ends.

Former Munster star Simon Zebo returns to start in the Racing team to visit Thomond Park, alongside Donnacha Ryan.

Over 24,000 tickets have been sold for the game.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Fineen Wycherley, Alby Mathewson, Dan Goggin, Arno Botha.

Racing 92: Simon Zebo; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Henry Chavancy (c), Juan Imhoff; Finn Russell, Maxime Machenaud; Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat, Cedate Gomes Sa; Donnacha Ryan, Dominic Bird; Wenceslas Lauret, Boris Palu, Antonie Claassen.

Replacements: Teddy Baubigny, Hassane Kolingar, Ali Oz, Fabien Sanconnie, Yoan Tanga, Teddy Iribaren, Ben Volavola, Brice Dulin.

Bundee Aki misses out as Connacht make seven changes from the team that beat Montpellier for the visit to Top 14 champions Toulouse.

Tom Farrell starts at outside centre, with Conor Fitzgerald replacing Jack Carty, who is named on the bench, at fly-half.

Quinn Roux returns to captain the side from the second-row in the absence of Jarrad Butler.

Matt Healy, Peter McCabe, Dave Heffernan, and Eoghan Masterson all get starts, with Darragh Leader, Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, and Paul Boyle missing out.

Scrum-half Caolin Blade will make his 100th Connacht appearance, while Finlay Bealham is named on the bench after a two-week injury layoff.

Connacht: Matt Healy; John Porch, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Kyle Godwin; Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade; Peter McCabe, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux (c); Eoghan Masterson, Colby Fainga’a, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Matthew Burke, Finlay Bealham, Joe Maksymiw, Paul Boyle, Angus Lloyd, Jack Carty, Peter Robb.

Toulouse: Thomas Ramos; Yoann Huget, Sofiane Guitoune, Lucas Tauzin, Maxime Médard; Romain Ntamack, Sébastien Bézy; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Charlie Faumuina; Richie Gray, Joe Tekori; Alban Placines, Rynhardt Elstadt, Jerome Kaino (c).

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Thomas du Toit, Dorian Aldegheri, Rory Arnold, Selevasio Tolofua, Francois Cros, Pita Ahki, Pierre Pages.

Rob Kearney replaces his brother Dave for his first Leinster start of the season as Leo Cullen makes five changes for tomorrow's trip to Lyon.

Tadhg Furlong also returns for a first appearance in blue since the World Cup, having overcome a back injury. He comes in for Andrew Porter.

Robbie Henshaw joins Garry Ringrose in the centre, Scott Fardy wins his 50th cap as he partners James Ryan in the second-row, and Max Deegan makes his first European start from number eight.

Rory O'Loughlin and Caelan Doris, who suffered a head injury last week, drop out of the starting team, while Devin Toner is named on the bench.

Back-row Josh Murphy is in line to make his European debut off the bench.

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (c), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Scott Fardy, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Max Deegan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Josh Murphy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney.

Lyon: Toby Arnold; Xavier Mignot, Thibaut Regard, Charlie Ngatai, Noa Nakaitaci; Jonathan Wisniewski, Baptiste Couilloud (c); Xavier Chiocci, Mickael Ivaldi, Demba Bamba; Virgile Bruni, Hendrik Roodt; Julien Puricelli, Liam Gill, Carl Fearns.

Replacements: Jeremie Maurouard, Raphael Chaume, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Etienne Oosthuizen, Loann Goujon, Jonathan Pélissié, Jean-Marcellin Buttin, Rudi Wulf.