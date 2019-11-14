Champions Cup team-by-team guide: Lack of squad depth likely to prove Munster’s downfall

Simon Lewis previews the 20 teams aiming for glory as the Champions Cup kicks off this weekend.
Head coach: Kieran Crowley
Captain: Alberto Sgarbi
Star Man: Federico Ruzza (lock)
Last season: Failed to qualify
Tournament Odds: 500/1
Form: Having qualified by right rather than geography for the first time, last season’s PRO14 quarter-finalists will relish the opportunity to prove their worth and win for the first time in the Champions Cup since 2014/15. Their patchy start to the current season can only improve with the return of their Italian World Cup contingent but it’s a very tricky pool.
Head coach: Leo Cullen
Captain: Johnny Sexton
Star Man: James Ryan (lock)
Last season: Runners-up
Tournament Odds: 15/8 favourites
Form: An unbeaten start to their PRO14 campaign and enough bitterness from last season’s final loss to Saracens to mount a fresh bid for a record fifth Champions Cup title.
Head coach: Pierre Mignoni
Co-Captains: Baptiste Couilloud & Felix Lambey
Star Man: Josua Tuisova (wing)
Last season: Fourth in pool
Tournament Odds: 100/1
Form: A rough, winless Champions Cup debut last season but early-season Top14 form, with eight wins from nine to top the table, suggests Lyon will be better-equipped this time.
Head coach: Chris Boyd
Co-Captains: Teimana Harrison & Alex Waller
Star Man: Cobus Reinach (scrum-half)
Last season: Failed to qualify
Tournament Odds: 50/1
Form: Qualified courtesy of a strong finish as Saints got to grips with life under Boyd and have started strongly in the Premiership this season.
Head coach: Rob Baxter
Captain: Jack Yeandle
Star Man: Stuart Hogg (full-back)
Last season: Second in pool
Tournament Odds: 10/1
Form: Still waiting to crack the code that will allow them to transfer domestic success into a European challenge and this pool could be theirs for the taking.
Head coach: Dave Rennie
Co-Captains: Callum Gibbins & Ryan Wilson
Star Man: Adam Hastings (fly-half)
Last season: Quarter-finalists
Tournament Odds: 50/1
Form: A so-so start in the PRO14 does not augur well for a club that has under-achieved in Europe.
Head coach: Ronan O’Gara
Captain: Romain Sazy
Star Man: Gregory Alldritt (back row)
Last season: Failed to qualify
Tournament Odds: 40/1
Form: Back for a second crack at the Champions Cup following a 2017/18 debut but middling form at home may mitigate against a full-on push for European glory.
Head coach: Steve Diamond
Captain: Jono Ross
Star Man: Faf de Klerk (scrum-half)
Last season: Failed to qualify
Tournament Odds: 80/1
Form: Challenge Cup semi-finalists for the last two seasons, Sale will need all their frontline stars on song for this year’s return to the Champions Cup.
Head coach: Franck Azema
Captain: Morgan Parra
Star Man: Damien Penaud (centre/wing)
Last season: Failed to qualify
Tournament Odds: 13/2
Form: Atoned for a rare non-appearance by winning last season’s Challenge Cup and will be the team to beat in this pool with all their World Cup stars back in harness.
Head coach: Stuart Hooper
Captain: Charlie Ewels
Star Man: Sam Underhill (flanker)
Last season: Third in pool
Tournament Odds: 80/1
Form: Pre-tournament boost with a league win over Northampton and plenty of firepower waiting to be unleashed.
Head coach: Paul Gustard
Captain: Chris Robshaw
Star Man: Kyle SInckler (tighthead prop)
Last season: Failed to qualify
Tournament Odds: 100/1
Form: Poor league form and little Champions Cup pedigree but with the capacity to spring a surprise.
Head coach: Dan McFarland
Captain: Iain Henderson
Star Man: Marcel Coetzee (back row)
Last season: Quarter-finalists
Tournament Odds: 50/1
Form: After a near-miss at Leinster in last season’s quarter-finals, Ulster will be targeting at least a return to the last eight this time around and they appear to bubbling nicely so far as they adjust to life without Rory Best.
Head coach: Johann van Graan
Captain: Peter O’Mahony
Star Man: Andrew Conway (wing/full-back)
Last season: Semi-finalists
Tournament Odds: 20/1
Form: Three trips to the last four in three seasons but still lacking the squad depth to genuinely contend for silverware in Europe and despite the arrival of Stephen Larkham as a senior coach, there are now likely to be without fly-halves Joey Carbery and JJ Hanrahan for the early pool stages.
Head coach: Allen Clarke
Captain: Justin Tipuric
Star Man: Alun Wyn Jones (lock)
Last season: Failed to qualify
Tournament Odds: 500/1
Form: Woeful early-season performances in the PRO14 do not bode well for the Welsh region heading into this “pool of death”.
Head coach: Laurent Travers
Captain: Henry Chavancy
Star Man: Teddy Thomas (wing)
Last season: Quarter-finalists
Tournament Odds: 22/1
Form: A deep squad and deeper pockets have not translated into early-season promise so far for the Parisians as they lie 10th in the Top14 after nine games but Europe may stiffen their resolve.
Head coach: Mark McCall
Captain: Brad Barritt
Star Man: Maro Itoje (lock)
Last season: Champions
Tournament Odds: 3/1 2nd favourites
Form: There may be trouble at home after being heavily punished by the Premiership for salary-cap breaches but unless they sacrifice their Champions Cup title defence in a bid to avoid relegation following their league points deduction, they will remain the team to beat.
Head coach: Andy Friend
Captain: Jarrad Butler
Star Man: Jack Carty (fly-half)
Last season: Failed to qualify
Tournament Odds: 100/1
Form: Coming off a heavy home defeat in the league to Leinster will only add to the perception that Connacht are the outsiders in this pool but they are more than capable of springing a surprise or two in this company.
Head coach: Johan Ackermann
Captain: Willi Heinz
Star Man: Franco Mostert (lock)
Last season: Fourth in pool
Tournament Odds: 33/1
Form: Have too often not added up to the sum of their parts but can be formidable opponents, especially on home soil at Kingsholm.
Head coach: Xavier Garbajosa
Captain: Louis Picamoles
Star Man: Handré Pollard (fly-half)
Last season: Second in pool
Tournament Odds: 33/1
Form: Continuing to punch below their weight at home and in Europe but with the talent to go far in this season’s Champions Cup, if they can get their heads in the right place.
Head coach: Ugo Mola
Captain: Julien Marchand
Star Man: Cheslin Kolbe (wing)
Last season: Semi-finalists
Tournament Odds: 7/1
Form: Another French heavyweight with iffy domestic form but having returned to Europe’s elite last season, Toulouse should be contending to pip Leinster to that record fifth title.
