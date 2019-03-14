NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Champions Cup semi-final venues confirmed

Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 12:45 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The venues for the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals have been confirmed.

Munster will play at the Aviva Stadium if they overcome Edinburgh and Glasgow beat Saracens.

Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh had been suggested as potential venue, but it has problems with the pitch.

The Southern Province will travel to Coventry's Ricoh Arena if Saracens are their last-four opponents.

Lansdowne Road will also be the venue if Leinster or Ulster play Toulouse.

The Irish sides will travel to Paris if Racing 92 win the all-French quarter-final.

More on this topic

Munster come to boil in Thomond "pressure cooker"

Joey Carbery ticking and kicking all right boxes for Munster

Leo Cullen wary of derby with Dublin flavour

Not pretty to watch but so sweet to win for Munster

KEYWORDS

rugbyHeineken Champions Cup

More in this Section

Formula One driver guide for 2019

Birmingham and Villa charged over derby fracas

Burnley fan due in court accused of racial abuse at Brighton game

Van Dijk is Liverpool’s key man in Klopp’s book


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Jeers to alcohol abuse on St Patrick’s Day

The Professional Worrier: How to manage anxiety and home and at work

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »