Champions Cup semi-final venues confirmed

The venues for the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals have been confirmed.

Munster will play at the Aviva Stadium if they overcome Edinburgh and Glasgow beat Saracens.

Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh had been suggested as potential venue, but it has problems with the pitch.

The Southern Province will travel to Coventry's Ricoh Arena if Saracens are their last-four opponents.

Lansdowne Road will also be the venue if Leinster or Ulster play Toulouse.

The Irish sides will travel to Paris if Racing 92 win the all-French quarter-final.