Champions Cup draw: Munster in group of death with Saracens and Racing 92

Munster have received a tough draw against reigning champions Saracens in next season's Champions Cup pool stages.

As well as a repeat clash against the team who knocked them out at the semi-final stage in 2017 and 2019, Munster will face Racing 92, who defeated them in the 2018 semi-final.

The French side will visit Thomond Park with former Munster stars Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan now part of their team.

Welsh side Ospreys complete a tough Pool 4.

"Racing, Saracens and Munster in the same Pool looks heavy," said Dimitri Yachvili, who made the draw with Bryan Habana in Lausanne, Switzerland.

2019 runners-up Leinster are the top seeds in Pool 1, and they were drawn against Lyon, Northampton Saints, and Benetton.

Connacht, on their return to the competition for the first time since the 2016-17 season, were drawn alongside Toulouse, Gloucester, and Montpellier in Pool 5.

Ulster find themselves in Pool 3 with Clermont Auvergne, Harlequins and Bath.

Ronan O'Gara's first Champions Cup campaign as a head coach will see his La Rochelle side meet Exeter Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors, and Sale Sharks.

Presenter Dimitri Yachvili (beIN SPORTS) shows his juggling skills to Bryan Habana (Channel 4) before the draw. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The tournament is set to kick-off on Friday, November 15 - a later start due to the World Cup - with the first four games played in the space of five weeks.

The final will take place at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Pool 1: Leinster Rugby, Lyon, Northampton Saints, Benetton Rugby

Pool 2: Exeter Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors, La Rochelle, Sale Sharks

Pool 3: ASM Clermont Auvergne, Ulster Rugby, Harlequins, Bath Rugby

Pool 4: Saracens, Munster Rugby, Racing 92, Ospreys

Pool 5: Toulouse, Gloucester Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Montpellier