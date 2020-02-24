News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

CBC's special culture driving success on all fronts

By Joel Slattery
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 05:11 PM

Perpetual history-makers Christian Brothers College are looking to add another chapter to their sporting story as they eye up Munster glory in both rugby and hurling in the coming weeks.

CBC’s Jack Morehead is tackled by Castletroy’s Jason Aylward in last month’s Munster Schools Senior Cup clash. Picture: Dan Linehan
CBC’s Jack Morehead is tackled by Castletroy’s Jason Aylward in last month’s Munster Schools Senior Cup clash. Picture: Dan Linehan

Last St Patrick’s Day, the Cork school defeated arch-rivals Presentation Brothers College to go top of the all-time Senior Schools Cup roll of honour, a nail-biting 5-3 win giving them a remarkable 30th title.

While the bid for title number 31 is going strong, the school is also looking to secure a maiden Dr Harty Cup success in hurling. The clash with St Flannan’s was a casualty of Storm Dennis earlier this month and will now take place this Saturday (Mallow, 1pm).

Before that, there is the matter of Tuesday’s Clayton Hotels Munster Senior Cup semi-final against Rockwell College (Musgrave Park, 2.30pm).

While fighting on two fronts, it is exciting times for all involved with CBC as they eye an elusive double.

“It’s definitely special times in the school,” Deputy Principal Donal O’Mahony said. “I think it’s only when fellas leave the school later on they look back on these days as a great time to be part of the school, with the culture in the school at the moment.”

The culture mentioned is one where everyone is encouraged to reach their fullest potential – both on the pitch and in the classroom. With the sporting success that the school has seen, O’Mahony is keen to emphasise the pride CBC takes in the academic achievements of the students.

“We had one of the top students in the country last year in the Leaving Cert. Eight (students nationwide) got eight A1s, we had one of them. Two of them got the top results in Applied Maths in the country (and) one got the top result in maths,” he said, adding that two of those students were on the Harty Cup team.

“It shows that both can be done. We have proven that good characters can do both.”

This character is one of the defining features of any CBC team in recent years.

Holding on for a two-point win over Pres in last year’s Senior Cup final and one-point wins in the Harty Cup quarter- and semi-final this year show that bit of steel that even the teams at the highest level can struggle to find.

“(Character) is the most important thing for us and it's the culture we are trying to develop here, how we carry ourselves on and off the field, how we carry ourselves when we win and when we lose, we put an awful lot of time and effort into that,” he said.

A big part of this is the work done by coach Tommy Crowe who leads CBC into today’s semi-final.

“The real strength in what Tommy does is he treats everybody the exact same, whether you are number 45 in the squad or if you are number one in the squad, you are all treated the same.

“He is a fantastic man-manager and the players see that and they respect it, and as a consequence, he gets the buy-in he needs from the players when the tough days come such as Cup finals and semi-finals.”

Meanwhile, the curtain-raiser to CBC’s clash with Rockwell sees the Tipperary school take on Crescent College Comprehensive in the Junior Cup quarter-final (12.30pm). The second Senior Cup semi-final sees Presentation Brothers College meet St Munchin’s on Wednesday (Musgrave Park, 2pm).

More on this topic

Darren Sweetnam celebrates Munster return with bonus-point tryDarren Sweetnam celebrates Munster return with bonus-point try

Van Graan wary of trip to Michael Bradley’s ZebreVan Graan wary of trip to Michael Bradley’s Zebre

Andrew Conway signs up until 2023 as Munster announce three contract extensionsAndrew Conway signs up until 2023 as Munster announce three contract extensions

CJ Stander: 'It was unbelievable what Garrett Fitzgerald did'CJ Stander: 'It was unbelievable what Garrett Fitzgerald did'

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

TJ Ryan: Teams have video analysis on officials. What's the ref doing?TJ Ryan: Teams have video analysis on officials. What's the ref doing?

Tottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigationTottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigation

Ulster match off due to Coronavirus outbreakUlster match off due to Coronavirus outbreak

Jack Conan returns to training after injury lay-offJack Conan returns to training after injury lay-off


Lifestyle

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »