CBC head to semi-finals after comprehensive victory over St Munchin's

Christians Brothers College 40 - 0 St. Munchin’s

Christians advanced to the semi-finals of the Clayton Hotel Munster Schools Junior Cup with a comprehensive victory over St Munchin’s at Musgrave Park.

Once Christians raced into a 12-0 lead after six minutes and after that it was obvious what the outcome was going to be as the winners ran in six tries.

Christians are now through to the semi-finals while Munchin’s will play Pres’ in the quarter finals in Limerick.

Early Christians pressure was rewarded with a try from David Novak after four minutes which Ben Lynch converted.

William Kingston had their second try minutes later.

With the Christians pack dominant their back line looked dangerous each time with ball in hand.

Jack Casey and Matthew O’Callaghan scored tries from close in and Adam Wrona had their fifth on the stroke of half time with Lynch converting all three for a 32-0 half time lead.

While Munchin’s did try hard to breach a solid Christians defence after the break with Oisin Pepper, Josh McCarthy Burbage and Adam Cusack impressive the only score of the half was a try by Eoin Walsh which Lynch converted.

C.B.C: W Kingston; L McGinn, M O'Callaghan, E Cahill Murphy, B O'Riordan; B Lynch, J Casey; H Foster, A Wrona, S Loftus; D Novak, K Novak; G Hyde, O Prenter, J Coleman.

Replacements: S O’Shaughnessy A O'Leary, A Logan, D Woods, J O Shea, C Barry, C Foley, S Maloney, D Lucey, C Kilbride.

St. Munchin's: A Cusack; J McCarthy Burbage, O Pepper, C McCarthy, E Walsh; C O'Connor, R McDermott; E Sarsfield, S Rice, B McCarthy; H Bennis, A Foley; D Williamson, M Walsh, O Minogue.

Replacements: C Ward, C Deedigan, P Dougan, A Finn, R Burke, B Quane, J Noonan, A Mohamad, R Deegan, E McGurian.

Referee: C Harrington (MAR).