News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cautious Leavy not taking any chances with injury recovery

Cautious Leavy not taking any chances with injury recovery
By Brendan O'Brien

Staff writer

Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 06:15 AM

Dan Leavy was injured maybe a month or so, his prognosis having confirmed a catastrophic knee injury and a watching brief at the upcoming World Cup, when he posted a message on social media explaining how such a sudden plunge in fortunes was “haunting” him.

Only four months have passed since the fateful day when he damaged an assortment of ligaments in the left knee, an injury suffered just 10 minutes after taking to the field as a second-half replacement in Leinster’s Champions Cup win against Ulster at Aviva Stadium.

He still has a long road to go. You wondered, then, how he would feel when he turned up at Ukiyo Japanese restaurant on Dublin’s Exchequer St yesterday with its oriental food and decor accompanied for the day by a Taiko drummer and women in kimonos to promote the Vodafone ‘Ireland’s Ball’ initiative.

Leavy was all smiles for the camera but far more serious when he sat down in the basement karaoke room and next to a song sheet with a top page bearing titles including ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ by Tears for Fears and Tanya Tucker’s ‘Down To My Last Teardrop’.

“It’s been OK,” he explained, rather unconvincingly. “I’ve had a fair few injuries now at this stage. I’m pretty well used to sitting out some big games. Not to this extent, but the way we structured our rehab is that I’ll work for four or five weeks, really hard, double sessions every day, in for a good few hours in each session.

“Work really hard and then take a long weekend or something at the end of it. So it’s not as monotonous. I’ll work really hard, they can see a lot of progress with the knee and I can see myself getting stronger.

Then I take a break so I’ve something to look forward to. With these long-term injuries you wouldn’t be able to do nine months’ rehab in a row. It’d be crazy, with the body burnout as well.

The current block of rehab may be freshened up with a trip Stateside to see some NFL specialists. The IRFU’s head of athletic performance and science is Nick Winkelman whose previous job with EXOS involved work with the NFL’s college draft and combine. It’s an exciting prospect for Leavy, who is an avid Indianapolis Colts fan.

“We’ll wait and see if that happens, it all depends on how I’m progressing.”

Leavy has always been a confident type — bordering on cocky — but there was none of that as he talked through his road back. How could there be? The wrenching away of his World Cup dream is clearly still raw. He couldn’t bear the pre-match TV build-up to Ireland’s first warm-up against Italy. It was approaching half-time before he could turn the game on.

He spent a month on the couch just waiting for the swelling to subside before the first of two operations in London though serious strides followed. David Meyler,Tom Parsons, and Eoghan Masterson, who have suffered similar blows, have been in contact. All wereastonished to hear he was walking by the time Leinster played Toulouse in the European semi-final.

That was only three weeks after the incident.

The second operation did produce a “little setback”. He was prepared for the possibility that a reset button would be needed but shocked at how normal the joint looked apart from the scars. He wasn’t long putting some muscle back on the leg.

Bottom line? The specialists see no reason he won’t return and, even better, come back as the same physical specimen and athlete we knew. We can but hope. Leavy is a renowned ‘quick healer’. The goal now is that he will be good to return in time for Leinster’s perennial end-of-season push for silverware.

READ MORE

Fostering services face risk due to ‘poor governance’, report warns

But there will be no shortcuts. No rush back in blue.

“This is a bit different,” the 25-year-old warned. “With something like an ankle injury I would always push it get back as quick as I can for the team. This is something that I really need to get right.

“If I rush back from this and reinjure or I come back early and it’s not right, it could be career changing so this is something I need to take my time with. If you are looking at the grand scheme of things and it’s a 12-month injury, if it takes 13 months what’s another month going to matter?”

It’s been tough. Clearly. And there’s another eight or so months to negotiate before this chapter can be put behind him. The World Cup may well be the toughest page and one that can’t be turned quick enough, even if he desperately wants Ireland to do the business in Japan.

All he can cling to is the positivity he feels from his doctors and the improvement he sees in the knee. Perspective helps too. He thinks of Eoin O’Malley, the former Leinster player whose career was ended by such a serious injury only six years ago and how his story may have been different had it happened now, given medicine’s strides.

“I’m just keeping the head down and giving it every shot I can to recover.”

Vodafone has created a world first ball grip featuring the fingerprints of 32 people representing the 32 counties of Ireland. Ireland’s Ball will travel to Japan with the Irish team as a symbol of the #TeamOfUs support. For a chance to present Ireland’s Ball to the team and win two tickets to Ireland v Wales on September 7 visit https://rugby.vodafone.ie/irelands-ball-competition/

More on this topic

Michael Cheika: Schmidt has not been found outMichael Cheika: Schmidt has not been found out

World Cup next goal in new dad CJ Stander’s life planWorld Cup next goal in new dad CJ Stander’s life plan

Tuilagi hid groin injury which almost ended England centre’s careerTuilagi hid groin injury which almost ended England centre’s career

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg keen to get more game time in France rematchScotland full-back Stuart Hogg keen to get more game time in France rematch

TOPIC: RWC2019

More in this Section

Galway players will have no say on Donoghue successorGalway players will have no say on Donoghue successor

Comerford rues Kilkenny’s system breakdownComerford rues Kilkenny’s system breakdown

Don’t let hurling destroy itself in pursuit of justiceDon’t let hurling destroy itself in pursuit of justice

Fitzgerald fears flat Croke Park atmosphereFitzgerald fears flat Croke Park atmosphere


Lifestyle

Triathlete Carolyn Hayes is flat out. Since October 2018, she’s literally been racing around the world.On the treble: Triathlete Carolyn Hayes goes flat out to win a place in the Olympics

Children starting or going back to school is a reminder of how we all need an energy boost when sitting at a desk for hours, no matter what our age.Energy fix: Top 8 snacks for children

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

It’s that time of year again; the long summer days are numbered, summer’s lease is all too short as she takes her last few breaths.Learning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kids

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »