News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Castleknock advance to Leinster Junior Cup semi-finals

By Daire Walsh
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 05:09 PM

Castleknock College 15 - 5 St Mary’s College

Castleknock College advanced to the Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final with a 10-point victory over St Mary’s College at Donnybrook on Tuesday.

Castleknock's Wali Khwaja wins a line-out ahead of Lucca Jennings of St Mary's College at Energia Park. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Castleknock's Wali Khwaja wins a line-out ahead of Lucca Jennings of St Mary's College at Energia Park. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

A Daniel Ruane penalty edged Castleknock in front on 11 minutes after they dominated the early exchanges.

The College Road outfit posed the greater attacking threat and their hard work was rewarded after 29 minutes when outside centre Emmet Brady crossed for a converted try to open a 10-0 interval buffer.

Both sides found it difficult to create momentum in the third-quarter in challenging weather conditions. After the rain eased, St Mary’s forced their way back into contention through Daniel McNulty’s 47th-minute try.

This was as close as they came to turning things around, however, as impressive lock Wali Khwaja touched down late on to seal Castleknock’s place in the last four.

Scorers for Castleknock College: E Brady, W Khwaja try each, D Ruane pen, con.

Scorers for St Mary’s College: D McNulty try.

CASTLEKNOCK COLLEGE: E Wallace; J Fewer, E Brady, S Wisniewski, D Enright; R O’Connor, L Donohue; B Dowling, S Mahon, J Cadogan; C Lennon, W Khwaja; I Scallan, C Boyle, D Ruane.

Replacements: D O’Callaghan, D Smith, P McNally, O Malone, C O’Brien, B Elliot, B Dunne, J O’Neill.

ST MARY’S COLLEGE: G Foley; S Murray, C Cusack, E Moynihan, W Byers; S O’Connell, G Mulvihill; T O’Shea, C Jacobs, R Smyth; L Policky, N Johnson; A O’Brien, L Jennings, A Sparrow.

Replacements: F Devereux, J Durkan, O Reid, D Leane, T Keogan, L McGill, D McNulty, F Meates.

Referee: J Hollywood (LRR).

More on this topic

Felipe Contepomi backs Johnny Sexton to bounce back after ‘bad day’ at the officeFelipe Contepomi backs Johnny Sexton to bounce back after ‘bad day’ at the office

Terenure overtake Cistercians in final quarter to progress to Junior Cup semisTerenure overtake Cistercians in final quarter to progress to Junior Cup semis

Jack Conan returns to training after injury lay-offJack Conan returns to training after injury lay-off

Leinster set for special Welsh welcome at the GnollLeinster set for special Welsh welcome at the Gnoll

TOPIC: Leinster Rugby

More in this Section

Liam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from SaracensLiam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from Saracens

Former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join UlsterFormer Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join Ulster

Jurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yetJurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yet

Wait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’sWait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’s


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps advises us to research, plan and keep our heads during online auctionsHow to keep your head during an online auction

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

Amid all the uncertainty, this year’s London Fashion Week has quietly set about its task of asking how women will dress for the decade ahead, writes Paul McLauchlan.The trends you'll be wearing next season - from London Fashion Week

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »