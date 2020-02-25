Castleknock advance to Leinster Junior Cup semi-finals

Castleknock College 15 - 5 St Mary’s College

Castleknock College advanced to the Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final with a 10-point victory over St Mary’s College at Donnybrook on Tuesday.

Castleknock's Wali Khwaja wins a line-out ahead of Lucca Jennings of St Mary's College at Energia Park. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

A Daniel Ruane penalty edged Castleknock in front on 11 minutes after they dominated the early exchanges.

The College Road outfit posed the greater attacking threat and their hard work was rewarded after 29 minutes when outside centre Emmet Brady crossed for a converted try to open a 10-0 interval buffer.

Both sides found it difficult to create momentum in the third-quarter in challenging weather conditions. After the rain eased, St Mary’s forced their way back into contention through Daniel McNulty’s 47th-minute try.

This was as close as they came to turning things around, however, as impressive lock Wali Khwaja touched down late on to seal Castleknock’s place in the last four.

Scorers for Castleknock College: E Brady, W Khwaja try each, D Ruane pen, con.

Scorers for St Mary’s College: D McNulty try.

CASTLEKNOCK COLLEGE: E Wallace; J Fewer, E Brady, S Wisniewski, D Enright; R O’Connor, L Donohue; B Dowling, S Mahon, J Cadogan; C Lennon, W Khwaja; I Scallan, C Boyle, D Ruane.

Replacements: D O’Callaghan, D Smith, P McNally, O Malone, C O’Brien, B Elliot, B Dunne, J O’Neill.

ST MARY’S COLLEGE: G Foley; S Murray, C Cusack, E Moynihan, W Byers; S O’Connell, G Mulvihill; T O’Shea, C Jacobs, R Smyth; L Policky, N Johnson; A O’Brien, L Jennings, A Sparrow.

Replacements: F Devereux, J Durkan, O Reid, D Leane, T Keogan, L McGill, D McNulty, F Meates.

Referee: J Hollywood (LRR).