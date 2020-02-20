Carolan wants Connacht to be ‘ruthless’ in Edinburgh

Connacht backs coach Nigel Carolan says another “ruthless” performance is necessary to have any chance against Edinburgh in tonight’s Guinness PRO14 clash (7.35pm, eir Sport).

The 2016 PRO14 champions go to Murrayfield this evening where they will face-off against the in-form Conference B leaders.

Ireland’s Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan are both unavailable and head coach Andy Friend has made four changes to his side after their superb 29-0 win over Cardiff at the Sportsground last weekend.

Gavin Thornbury is another major loss in the second row, he misses out due to injury, with 20-year-old Niall Murray making just his second PRO14 start.

“Last weekend was a good start for us but we are looking at it as a block of three,” said Carolan.

“We know our whole season pivots on these three games and how well we can do in them.

“We stopped the rot. There was a bit of slide and we needed to stop that slide. But we understand that going over to Edinburgh is a huge battle. They are a different animal this year.

“We are going to need to be very clinical and very accurate, patient and make sure that when we get our chance we are ruthless.”

The backline remains unchanged following the bonus point win but there are four alterations up front. Denis Buckley starts at loosehead prop alongside hooker Shane Delahunt.

The other couple of changes come in the second row where Murray and Joe Maksymiw start.

EDINBURGH: D Hoyland; E Sau, M Bennett, M Scott, D van der Merwe; S Hickey, N Groom; P Schoeman, M Willemse, S Berghan; S South, L Carmichael; N Haining, L Crosbie, V Mata.

Replacements: C Fenton, M McCallum, D Winning, J Hodgson, J Barclay, C Shiel, J van der Walt, G Taylor.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; N Adeolokun, K Godwin, P Robb, J Porch; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; N Murray, J Maksymiw; P Boyle, C Fainga’a, J Butler.

Replacements: J Murphy, P McAllister, D Robertson-McCoy, E Masterson, E McKeon, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, T Daly.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Italy).