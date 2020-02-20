News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Carolan wants Connacht to be ‘ruthless’ in Edinburgh

Carolan wants Connacht to be ‘ruthless’ in Edinburgh
By Daragh Small
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 08:05 PM

Connacht backs coach Nigel Carolan says another “ruthless” performance is necessary to have any chance against Edinburgh in tonight’s Guinness PRO14 clash (7.35pm, eir Sport).

The 2016 PRO14 champions go to Murrayfield this evening where they will face-off against the in-form Conference B leaders.

Ireland’s Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan are both unavailable and head coach Andy Friend has made four changes to his side after their superb 29-0 win over Cardiff at the Sportsground last weekend.

Gavin Thornbury is another major loss in the second row, he misses out due to injury, with 20-year-old Niall Murray making just his second PRO14 start.

“Last weekend was a good start for us but we are looking at it as a block of three,” said Carolan.

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: John Quill's American odyssey, Munster's West Cork hub, props play darts

“We know our whole season pivots on these three games and how well we can do in them.

“We stopped the rot. There was a bit of slide and we needed to stop that slide. But we understand that going over to Edinburgh is a huge battle. They are a different animal this year.

“We are going to need to be very clinical and very accurate, patient and make sure that when we get our chance we are ruthless.”

The backline remains unchanged following the bonus point win but there are four alterations up front. Denis Buckley starts at loosehead prop alongside hooker Shane Delahunt.

The other couple of changes come in the second row where Murray and Joe Maksymiw start.

EDINBURGH: D Hoyland; E Sau, M Bennett, M Scott, D van der Merwe; S Hickey, N Groom; P Schoeman, M Willemse, S Berghan; S South, L Carmichael; N Haining, L Crosbie, V Mata.

Replacements: C Fenton, M McCallum, D Winning, J Hodgson, J Barclay, C Shiel, J van der Walt, G Taylor.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; N Adeolokun, K Godwin, P Robb, J Porch; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, F Bealham; N Murray, J Maksymiw; P Boyle, C Fainga’a, J Butler.

Replacements: J Murphy, P McAllister, D Robertson-McCoy, E Masterson, E McKeon, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, T Daly.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Italy).

READ MORE

Andrew Conway signs up until 2023 as Munster announce three contract extensions

More on this topic

Kieran Marmion back in the mix for Connacht, but Stephen Fitzgerald out for seasonKieran Marmion back in the mix for Connacht, but Stephen Fitzgerald out for season

Ahki has Toulouse forewarned and forearmedAhki has Toulouse forewarned and forearmed

'Any club worth their salt would be looking at Fainga’a’, says Friend'Any club worth their salt would be looking at Fainga’a’, says Friend

Boost for Connacht as nine players returnBoost for Connacht as nine players return

TOPIC: Connacht Rugby

More in this Section

Mercedes have created innovative steering wheel for new seasonMercedes have created innovative steering wheel for new season

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester have not made a move for Adam LallanaBrendan Rodgers insists Leicester have not made a move for Adam Lallana

Offside should be scrapped if Wenger’s VAR suggestions adopted - HasenhuttlOffside should be scrapped if Wenger’s VAR suggestions adopted - Hasenhuttl

James Haskell to make MMA debut on card headlined by Irish fighter Gallagher James Haskell to make MMA debut on card headlined by Irish fighter Gallagher


Lifestyle

March is the perfect time to take action when it comes to your lawn, writes Peter DowdallGrassroots campaign: Take action in your lawn

Robin Maharaj, director at Kilkenny Architectural Salvage and AntiquesRobin Maharaj: ‘If you take a longterm view you won’t go wrong’

Fond recollections of a legend, an industry titan comes to Cork, Grimes' new album impresses critics, and Cork French Film Festival announces its lineup, writes Des O'DriscollScene and Heard: ‘Fail we may, sail we must’

Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll picks his top gigs from the weekend's event, at venues around Cork City.Right Here, Right Now: this weekend's highlights

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »