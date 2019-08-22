News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cardiff City Stadium to stage 2020 Guinness PRO14 final

Cardiff City Stadium to stage 2020 Guinness PRO14 final
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 10:53 AM

Cardiff City Stadium will host the 2020 Guinness PRO14 final.

The game will take place on June 20 next year and will mark the first time Cardiff has hosted the event in the era of ‘destination finals’, which were introduced in 2015.

Former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton has backed his hometown to deliver.

Warburton said: “Rugby has always been a sport at the heart of Wales and having another world-class rugby event in our capital city is very exciting.”

“I’ve seen a couple of matches in Cardiff City Stadium and the atmosphere can be electric with the right crowd – it’s going to be a great final whichever of the teams make it.”

The PRO14 league season begins on September 27.

Fans can gain access to an exclusive presale window for 48 hours on Monday, August 26 by signing up as a member of PRO14 Xtra xtra.pro14rugby.org or download the Official PRO14 App to gain access.

General sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, August 28 and prices start at just £13 (€14) for concessions and £26 (€28) for adults (subject to booking fees). Family ticket (2 adults / 2 children) prices begin at £64 (€70).

READ MORE

Cork dominate the top 20 players from this year's U20 All-Ireland Football Championship

Martin Anayi, PRO14 Rugby CEO, said: “We have long heard the voices of the Welsh fans who wanted to see the Guinness PRO14 Final take place here and it’s great that all of the pieces have finally fallen into place for 2020.”

TG4 will continue their Free-To-Air coverage in the Republic of Ireland while eir sport will cover the entire Guinness PRO14 season. Each broadcaster will screen the 2020 Guinness PRO14 Final live.

More on this topic

'He's the best': Sexton pays tribute to O'Brien after Pro14 win'He's the best': Sexton pays tribute to O'Brien after Pro14 win

Johann van Graan says 'discipline' the difference between Munster and Leinster performancesJohann van Graan says 'discipline' the difference between Munster and Leinster performances

Leinster ease into PRO14 decider with victory over MunsterLeinster ease into PRO14 decider with victory over Munster

Leo Cullen wary of old Blue Joey Carbery having last laughLeo Cullen wary of old Blue Joey Carbery having last laugh

rugbyPro14TOPIC: Pro14

More in this Section

Andy Murray set for Challenger Tour appearance at next week’s Rafa Nadal OpenAndy Murray set for Challenger Tour appearance at next week’s Rafa Nadal Open

The highs and lows of Jack Butland’s careerThe highs and lows of Jack Butland’s career

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Galway players will have no say on Donoghue successorGalway players will have no say on Donoghue successor


Lifestyle

Dave Grohl’s journey from the heartbreak of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s suicide to the stadium rock sunny uplands frequented by Foo Fighters is proof even the most anguishing stories can have happy endings.Foo Fighters impress in RDS show as Grohl's agonising story gets happy ending

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 22, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »