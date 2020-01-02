Carbery to start at out half; Munster and Ulster teams named

Both teams have been named for the upcoming Guinness PRO14 clash between Munster and Ulster Friday night.

There are ten changes to the Munster side that faced Leinster last weekend as Shane Daly, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue keep their places.

Peter O’Mahony returns to captain the side with Joey Carbery making his first start of the season at out-half.

Daly moves to full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls coming into the side on either flank. Scannell and Arnold continue their centre partnership with Conor Murray in the half-backs with Carbery.

There is an all-changed front row of Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Academy man Keynan Knox.

Wycherley and Darren O’Shea start in the engine room with a back-row of O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and Arno Botha, who returns from suspension.

Academy duo Diarmuid Barron and Jack O’Sullivan are named among the replacements. John Ryan and Gavin Coombes have recovered from knocks to also take their places in the squad.

Meanwhile, Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale return to start for Ulster and make up two of three changes to the side that beat Connacht last week.

Nick Timoney will come in to take the starting number eight position.

Munster

Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Dan Goggin, Chris Cloete.

Ulster

Will Addison, Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Tom O'Toole, David O'Connor, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.