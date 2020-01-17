Champions Cup team news: Calvin Nash to make Euro debut as academy duo named on bench

Calvin Nash will make his Champions Cup debut as Munster face the Ospreys on Sunday.

Nash has been named to start on the wing as Keith Earls misses out due to a minor knee injury in one of two changes to Johann van Graan's side.

Fineen Wycherley has passed return-to-play protocols and is named in the starting team in place of Jean Kleyn, who suffered a neck injury.

Having come through the match against Racing 92, JJ Hanrahan is named to continue at fly-half alongside Conor Murray.

Dave Kilcoyne starts on his landmark 50th Champions Cup appearance, while Billy Holland moves to fourth on the all-time list of appearances for the province ahead of Marcus Horan as he plays his 225th Munster game.

Academy duo Jack O'Sullivan and Ben Healy are named on the bench and are set to follow Craig Casey and Shane Daly in making their European debuts.

Daly, who sustained a thumb injury this week, and Chris Cloete lose out on a place among the replacements.

Munster: Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash, JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland, Peter O'Mahony (c), Jack O'Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Arno Botha, Jack O'Sullivan, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Dan Goggin.

Ospreys: Dan Evans, Hanno Dirksen, George North, Scott Williams, Luke Morgan, Luke Price, Shaun Venter, Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Ma'afu Fia , Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric (c), Dan Baker.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Darryl Marfo, Gheorghe Gajion, Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Cai Evans.

James Ryan returns from injury to start for Leinster as they bid to seal top seeding against Benetton on Saturday.

Ryan has recovered from a calf injury to replace Scott Fardy in one of four changes to Leo Cullen's side.

The other three are also in the forwards, with Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, and Caelan Doris in for James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong, and Rhys Ruddock, who are all named on the bench.

The backline is unchanged with Luke McGrath captaining Leinster in Europe for the first time alongside out-half Ross Byrne.

Benetton: Jayden Hayward, Angelo Esposito, Luca Morisi, Marco Zanon, Monty Ioane, Ian Keatley, Tito Tebaldi, Federico Zani, Hame Faiva, Simone Ferrari, Alessandro Zanni, Eli Snyman, Marco Barbini (c), Braam Steyn, Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Tomas Baravalle, Nicola Quaglio, Cherif Traore, Ira Herbst, Giovanni Pettinelli, Marco Lazzaroni, Antonio Rizzi, Tommaso Benvenuti,

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (c), Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Rhys Ruddock, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ciaran Frawley, Rob Kearney,

Tom O’Toole is the only change as Dan McFarland's Ulster bid to seal a quarter-final spot by beating Bath on Saturday.

The tighthead prop, who was called-up to the Irish Six Nations squad on Wednesday, replaces Marty Moore, who suffered an ankle injury.

Will Addison has overcome a calf injury to start at full-back.

Winger Craig Gilroy and forwards Ross Kane and Nick Timoney return to the bench with Matt Faddes and Matthew Rea dropping out.

Ulster: Will Addison, Rob Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole, Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson (c), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O'Sullivan, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.

Bath: Tom Homer, Gabe Hamer-Webb, Jackson Willison, Max Wright, Ruaridh McConnochie, Freddie Burns, Ollie Fox, Beno Obano , Jack Walker , Will Stuart, Matt Garvey, Charlie Ewels (c), Tom Ellis, Sam Underhill, Josh Bayliss.

Replacements: Ross Batty, Lucas Noguera, Sam Nixon, Josh McNally, Mike Williams, Chris Cook, Rhys Priestland, Tom de Glanville.

Kieran Marmion has recovered from a back injury to start for Connacht away to Montpellier on Sunday.

Head coach Andy Friend has made seven changes in all for the dead-rubber tie, with Marmion replacing Stephen Kerins for his first appearance since November as Caolin Blade is named on the bench.

John Porch and Kyle Godwin also come into the backline in place of Tomy Daly and Niyi Adeolokun.

In the forwards, Dave Heffernan, who received an Ireland call-up this week, starts alongside Dominic Robertson McCoy, Joe Maksymiw, and Eoghan Masterson. Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, and Paul Boyle all drop out of the matchday squad.

20-year-old second-row Niall Murray is included among the replacements.

Montpellier: Johan Goosen, Gabriel N'gandebe, Arthur Vincent, Jan Serfontein, Yvan Reilhac, Handré Pollard, Benoit Paillaugue, Usha Tcheisvhili, Bismarck Du Plessis, Levan Chilachava, Nico Janse van Rensburg, Paul Willemse, Kelian Galletier (c), Yacouba Camara, Jacques Du Plessis.

Replacements: Vincent Giudicelli, Mikheil Nariashvili, Mohamed Haouas, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Kahn Fotuali'i, Anthony Bouthier, Thomas Darmon, Konstantine Mikautadze.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran, John Porch, Kyle Godwin, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Paddy McAllister, David Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Joe Maksymiw, Gavin Thornbury, Eoghan Masterson, Colby Fainga'a, Jarrad Butler (c).

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Denis Buckley, Conor Kenny, Niall Murray, Eoin McKeon, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Daly.