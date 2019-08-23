Byrne ‘a man you want running the show’

Josh van der Flier has backed “calm, controlled” Ross Byrne to take his Twickenham start for Ireland in his stride tomorrow, just as the fly-half hit the ground running with Leinster.

Byrne, 24, will make his first Test start when Ireland face England in their second pre-World Cup game of the summer as the Irish squad aims to put their best foot forward and seal their places in Joe Schmidt’s 31-man squad for Japan next month.

Byrne’s chance comes with first-choice Johnny Sexton on a delayed pre-season programme following a thumb injury in June and his deputy Joey Carbery fighting his way back from an ankle injury that could rule the Munster man out until Ireland’s World Cup kick-off against Scotland on September 22.

With head coach Schmidt upbeat on Carbery’s fitness hopes and praising his versatility in a tournament squad of just 31 players, Byrne could be in a selection battle with Connacht’s Jack Carty, set to start from the bench at Twickenham, for the final fly-half berth.

It will be Byrne’s third cap following a debut against Italy in Chicago last autumn but flanker van der Flier, 26, has seen the fly-half adapt quickly to new challenges since they played together for UCD, and through the grades at Leinster, and is in no doubt he can handle the task of running the show for Ireland.

“He’s been brilliant, I would have played a couple of times on the ‘A’ team with him. Then, he kind of broke into the senior team with Leinster,” van der Flier said.

It’s always tough for the younger guys, with a few more experienced around, to come in and run the show but he comes in at training and in matches whenever he’s on and he’s telling everyone what needs to be done. He’ll be running the show just like Johnny would do when he’s playing.

“He’s an incredible player, he controls the game really, really well. I absolutely love playing with him, he’s a very steady head and I’ve never seen him get panicked or flustered in a game.”

Van der Flier said Byrne’s leadership credentials at number 10 have been apparent for a long time.

“From the moment he started playing with the Leinster senior team he’s been one of the leaders, one of the voices in training. He understands the game really well. He understands defences and what he expects of his forwards and backs. He’s very assured, he doesn’t seem to doubt himself at all and that’s very, very impressive to see working.”

Nor will a first Test start at Twickenham faze the Ireland rookie, believes van der Flier, who made his debut there against England in the 2016 Six Nations.

“It’s an incredible place, pretty unique. It’s one of those special grounds around the world that everyone wants to play at. I’m sure he’ll do what he does in every other game, perform well and be fully sure of himself.”