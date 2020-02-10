'By my count, they're up to nine nations': South Africa won't join Six Nations - All Blacks CEO

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has dismissed the notion of South Africa joining an expanded Six Nations.

It has been reported that South Africa are in negotiations with Six Nations bosses about leaving the Rugby Championship in favour of Europe's leading tournament from 2024.

The World Cup champions are said to be working on an equity injection, with the lesser time difference and number of Springboks employed in Europe further positives for the move.

However, Robinson poured cold water on the reports.

"I think this is the third team now in the past month that there's been reports out of the northern hemisphere that are going to join the Six Nations," Robinson told New Zealand’s Radio Sport, referencing reports linking Fiji and Japan with the competition.

"By my count, they are up to nine nations at some time in the next few years which we all know is simply not feasible.

"We're very comfortable in our relationship and South Africa's relationship with SANZAAR.

Like us, they've signed agreements with their broadcasters through 2025 to be involved with SANZAAR. And as recently as this week we were on calls talking about the future of our competitions at Super level and international level.

"So SANZAAR and certainly South Africa were very engaged in those conversations.

"They are people that we trust, they are very honest, and they've been great partners over the last 25 years. We would like to think that we would be privy to those sorts of comments or conversations if they had been had."