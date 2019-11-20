Burns: No-brainer to extend Ulster deal

Billy Burns says it was “a no-brainer” for him to commit his future to Ulster for another two years.

The fly-half is in his second year in Belfast having moved from Gloucester in the summer of 2018 on a two-year deal.

With the club and the player himself pleased with his progress, it was always likely he would stay on and is now certain to be at Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2022 at least.

“Since joining last summer I’ve made Ulster my home and have really enjoyed my time here,” said the 25-year-old, who is Irish qualified.

“The support has been incredible and we have a great group of players so it was a no-brainer for me to extend my contract.

“Kingspan Stadium is a great place to play rugby and I’m really pleased that I’ve got another couple of years of that to look forward to.”

Burns has struck up a strong half-back partnership with John Cooney, who is also committed to Ulster until 2022.

They have already started together 20 times and Burns was given the captain’s armband for the first time in the PRO14 home win over Cardiff.

Although Cooney has taken most of the kicking duties, Burns has still amassed 54 points in 28 appearances to date, having played over 100 times for former club Gloucester.

“Billy is still a young man who is desperate to keep learning ad developing both as a player and an athlete,” said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

“He has already contributed hugely on the pitch throughout last year and has demonstrated an excellent ability to lead a team.

“We’re all looking forward to him being a driving force in our group into the future.”

Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 2: Munster highs, lows and controversies. And the loss of Axel