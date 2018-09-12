Bundee Aki set for Connacht return in crunch game against Edinburgh

By Daragh Small

Ireland international Bundee Aki is in line for his first PRO14 game this season in Connacht’s crunch tie against Edinburgh.

Andy Friend’s side head to Murrayfield on Friday looking for back-to-back wins after their 32-13 victory over Zebre.

The Irish duo of Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux both saw minutes off the replacements bench at the Sportsground. They are both likely to feature, while lock Ultan Dillane is set to return.

Centre Tom Farrell will miss out, having picked up a bug last week, and that increases that chances of Aki making his reappearance.

It would be nice. From the IRFU point of view we are allowed to play them (the internationals),” said Friend.

“Ultan should be back and ready to go. Quinn did really well last week. Marmo came off the bench and hopefully we have got Bundee.

“Dropping those boys back in is only going to add more stability to us.”

The hamstring injury for new recruit David Horwitz continues to delay his debut, but Friend has been impressed with Jack Carty’s performances as he bids to stave off the competition from the 23-year-old Australian.

“Unfortunately it’s just dragging on that one. We are hoping he (Horwitz) is going to be back by the end of this month or early October. That’s the plan but it’s a sort of a week by week one,” said Friend.

“Jack is going really well. Just the composure he is showing there. He has been really impressive. He kept the ball in front of our forwards which on a wet day is what you want. His option taking was very good.

Defensively he is working his backside off. That energy and that desire that every point matters is really important to us.

Colby Fainga’a made his first appearance for Connacht against Zebre, and Friend believes he can be a massive addition in a competitive back row.

“Colby, we know is a 100-capped Super Rugby player, and he could easily come in. But do we drop a bloke because Colby is coming back, not sure yet,” said Friend.

“They all add something slightly different. Straight away you look at Colby out there the other day, and his speed to get onto that ball. He got one good steal and in my view he deserved another.

“But he is always there and thereabouts. He can play six or seven but he can play eight too and that’s the beauty of it. He is the younger version of George Smith.”