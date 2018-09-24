Bundee Aki leads the way as Connacht down Scarlets

Connacht 33 - 20 Scarlets

By Daragh Small

It’s hard to place a value on this scalp for Connacht but there is no doubt that another defeat to Scarlets on Saturday would have deflated a lot of the optimism around their early-season form under new coach Andy Friend.

There was so much to like about this display from a home perspective. Bundee Aki marked his first start in five months with a barnstorming display which had Scarlets on the back-foot from the outset.

However, this was far from a one-man show and Friend was keen afterwards to spread the credit among the players and indeed the back-up coaching staff such as Nigel Carolan, Peter Wilkins and Jimmy Duffy.

“It may look like I have come in with a magic wand, I haven’t. I have come in and backed people and said ‘just go do what you do,’” said Friend.

“They are doing it and the accolade should be thrown that way.”

“We have got a great attacking system, we have got a very good defensive system but they are actually not my systems. They are Nigel Carolan’s attack system and Pete Wilkins’ defence system, and owned by the team as well.”

Bit of a sing song to round off the day 🎶 #LowLieTheFields pic.twitter.com/7pRtlzuEHC — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) September 22, 2018

Joe Schmidt will have had plenty to ponder as he watched from the Clan Stand and the awesome display of out-half Jack Carty will not have gone unnoticed.

The Athlone native produced a near flawless display. He kicked seven from seven off the tee, delivered some massive touch-finders and kept the Scarlets’ defence guessing and on edge throughout.

But it was Aki who set the tone, unleashing a barrage of hits and runs which unhinged the Welsh visitors.

“Bundee was unrelenting in the way he continued to put that opposition under pressure with and without the football,” added Friend. “That gives the rest of the boys massive confidence and he puts the fear of God into the opposition.”

Aki set up his centre partner Tom Farrell for the opening try after five minutes, while Carty’s super touch-finder set in motion the move which led to Cian Kelleher switching wings to score their second after 26 minutes.

Scarlets, though, continued to run from deep in a highly entertaining game and cut the gap to 20-13 at the break when Johnny McNicholl scored.

The second half was a tighter affair as the defences got on top but Carty’s unerring boot pushed the home side’s lead out to 26-13 after 67 minutes and when Tom Prydie gave Scarlets hope with a late try, good work from Caolin Blade and the impressive Sean O’Brien set up Niyi Adeolokun for the clincher, leaving Connacht in a good position as Friend prepares for his first Irish derby against champions Leinster next weekend.

Scorers for Connacht: T Farrell, C Kelleher, N Adeolokun tries; J Carty 3 cons, 4 pens.

Scorers for Scarlets: J McNicholl, T Prydie tries; L Halfpenny con, 2 pens; R Patchell con.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; C Kelleher, T Farrell, B Aki, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; G Thornbury, Q Roux; S O’Brien, J Butler, R Copeland.

Replacements: U Dillane for Thornbury (4), T McCartney for Heffernan (54), D Robertson-McCoy for Bealham (63), C Fainga’a for Copeland (63), C Blade for Marmion (63), P McCabe for Buckley (65), N Adeolokun for Kelleher (65), C Ronaldson for Carty (79).

SCARLETS: L Halfpenny; T Prydie, K Fonotia, H Parkes, J McNicholl; R Patchell, G Davies; P Price, K Owens, S Lee; J Ball, S Cummins; E Kennedy, L Rawlins, B Thomson.

Replacements: D Bulbring for Cummins (4), S Hidalgo-Clyne for Davies (51), W Jones for Price (55), U Cassiem for Rawlins (55), P Asquith for Fonotia (59), R Elias for Owens (64), W Kruger for Lee (64) A O’Brien for Halfpenny (65).

Referee: Marius Mitrea (Italy).