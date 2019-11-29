News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bundee Aki ends departure speculation with Connacht contract extension to 2023

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 01:24 PM

Irish international Bundee Aki has ended speculation on his future by signing a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the Sportsground until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The IRFU and Connacht Rugby confirmed the deal this afternoon, with Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend saying Aki's extension "is a sign of the energy and passion he has for the province."

Aki joined Connacht in 2014 and has gone on to make 92 appearances for the province, scoring 18 tries. A central figure in the province's 2016 Pro12 triumph, Aki was selected as the Pro12 Player of the Season that year.

The centre made his international debut in 2017 and has won 23 caps in total, playing in all five of Ireland's 2018 Grand Slam-winning Six Nations games and the home win over the All Blacks in the same year.

Following his signing, Aki said: “I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given to represent both Connacht and Ireland and am delighted to extend my IRFU contract.

"The whole of Connacht have been incredibly supportive of both me and my family and the Ireland supporters have been fantastic from the very first day I was selected for the national squad."

Connacht has become home to me and my family and I want to play my part in helping Connacht achieve their ambitious plans in the years to come.

Speaking further on the deal, Andy Friend said: “Bundee has been an incredible player for Connacht since his arrival in the Sportsground. He has completely embraced every aspect of life in the West of Ireland and has driven standards among the playing group.

He shares the ambition that we have for the seasons ahead and what he can achieve as a Connacht player.

