News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bryn Gatland seals dramatic win for the Highlanders against his father as rugby returns

Bryn Gatland seals dramatic win for the Highlanders against his father as rugby returns
By Press Association
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 12:44 PM

Rugby union has returned in New Zealand in front of fans.

Those supporters in attendance at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin were treated to a dramatic finish in the opener of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament.

The Highlanders’ Bryn Gatland thwarted his father, former Wales head coach Warren, as he scored a last-minute drop goal to beat his Chiefs team 28-27.

The Highlanders won a dramatic contest (Joe Allison/Photosport via AP)
The Highlanders won a dramatic contest (Joe Allison/Photosport via AP)

Close to 20,000 fans were allowed in to the Forsyth Barr Stadium, with social distancing measures not needed after New Zealand went three weeks without an active case of coronavirus.

The match went down to the wire, with Damian McKenzie’s late drop-kick putting the Chiefs on top before Gatland’s dramatic intervention.

“If anyone was going to do it, it was going to be him,” Warren Gatland said on Sky Sports.

Bryn Gatland, left, scored a late drop-goal to beat his father Warren’s Chiefs (David Davies/PA)
Bryn Gatland, left, scored a late drop-goal to beat his father Warren’s Chiefs (David Davies/PA)

“I don’t care if he is my son or not, I am still disappointed about the result.”

More on this topic

Dave Curtis: The Irish international turned wine expert who made Zimbabwe homeDave Curtis: The Irish international turned wine expert who made Zimbabwe home

Irish rugby competitions to restart in September with 'modified season'Irish rugby competitions to restart in September with 'modified season'

Joe Schmidt: Biennial tournament a better way of finding top team than Rugby World CupJoe Schmidt: Biennial tournament a better way of finding top team than Rugby World Cup

Picture Perfect: Dan Sheridan - 'A photo like this is literally years in the making'Picture Perfect: Dan Sheridan - 'A photo like this is literally years in the making'


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Bryn GatlandShahid AfridaWarren GatlandTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Juventus reach Coppa Italia final despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty missJuventus reach Coppa Italia final despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss

The CEO Series: Fergal Carruth-'We have a very real concern for many of our clubs'The CEO Series: Fergal Carruth-'We have a very real concern for many of our clubs'

Rory McIlroy moves into contention at Charles Schwab ChallengeRory McIlroy moves into contention at Charles Schwab Challenge

How counties will shape their GAA championships for Covid-19 eraHow counties will shape their GAA championships for Covid-19 era


Lifestyle

As the protests continue across America, Áine Mulloy recalls growing up in rural Ireland, the only black family in a small Irish town.Áine Mulloy: ‘Living in Ireland as a black or brown person means you’ve probably experienced racism’

As the director’s 48th comedy is finally released, he tells Robbie Collin why scandals – and his estranged son – won’t stop him making filmsWoody Allen: 'Ronan Farrow’s journalism is shoddy – I’m not sure his credibility will last'

Banana bread and sourdough seem to have become the recipes of these times.Making the most of leftover bananas with Michelle Darmody's recipes

There’s no denying that life has been stressful lately for a lot of people, me included.Derval O'Rourke's stress-busting strategies

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »