Bryn Gatland seals dramatic win for the Highlanders against his father as rugby returns

Rugby union has returned in New Zealand in front of fans.

Those supporters in attendance at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin were treated to a dramatic finish in the opener of the new Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament.

The Highlanders’ Bryn Gatland thwarted his father, former Wales head coach Warren, as he scored a last-minute drop goal to beat his Chiefs team 28-27. The Highlanders won a dramatic contest (Joe Allison/Photosport via AP)

Close to 20,000 fans were allowed in to the Forsyth Barr Stadium, with social distancing measures not needed after New Zealand went three weeks without an active case of coronavirus.

The match went down to the wire, with Damian McKenzie’s late drop-kick putting the Chiefs on top before Gatland’s dramatic intervention.

“If anyone was going to do it, it was going to be him,” Warren Gatland said on Sky Sports. Bryn Gatland, left, scored a late drop-goal to beat his father Warren’s Chiefs (David Davies/PA)

“I don’t care if he is my son or not, I am still disappointed about the result.”