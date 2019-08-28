Bruised but not broken: Ryan hopes Ireland can channel hurt against Wales

Ireland lock James Ryan says they must match Wales' intensity in Saturday's World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff.

It will be Warren Gatland's final home game in charge and it is expected to be a sell-out at the Principality Stadium.

Ireland are looking to recover from a 42-point loss to England last weekend.

While the squad may be feeling a bit bruised following the England encounter, Ryan says that they are not broken.

Although he wasn't playing, Ryan admitted that it was one of the toughest games that he has had to watch.

"It's important that we channel that emotion in the right direction," said Ryan.

He noted that Wales will be especially motivated with it being Gatland's last home game.

They are a very passionate country so we need to make sure that we bring our own emotion this week.

"Hopefully we will be able to bring a bit of the hurt from the weekend and channel that in the right way."

Ryan said that there has been a focus on the lineout in training this week after it proved a major stumbling block in the defeat against England.

"It's never one person's fault," Ryan said.

Captain Rory Best has come under intense scrutiny for his sub-par performance in last week's crushing defeat.

Ryan said that following last Saturday's game the players were feeling low and "a bit shocked" but said that lessons have been learned.

Andrew Porter reiterated the point saying: "We will really be trying to move on from it now... you take your learnings from it but you can't really be dwelling on it too much as obviously there is another big game coming up this week."

Porter said that it is up to the players to try and get their mindset right as they head into the weekend.