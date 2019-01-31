Brian O'Driscoll: Ireland two smart for shaky England

Brian O’Driscoll believes Ireland will be too clever for England in Saturday’s Six Nations opener – and predicts a Cardiff showdown to decide the title.

Eddie Jones’ men visit Dublin for Ireland’s first game of Joe Schmidt’s last Six Nations, with the home side odds-on to make it a third win in a row against the English.

Both sides came out of the November internationals with a winning ledger and heaps of optimism, but O’Driscoll is not so convinced by England’s growing confidence.

Yes, there are players back in the team who will make a difference, but the former Ireland and Leinster legend thinks their autumn victories were overstated.

“If you look at England’s performances in November, they had three wins but they should have ultimately lost to South Africa with a dubious decision at the end,” he said.

“They were shaky in parts against New Zealand in horrible conditions, not great against Japan and pretty effective against a poor Australia. So I don’t know necessarily that if there is a feelgood factor of three from four wins it’s reflective in those performances.

Considering their home record over the last four years, Ireland will have too much, predicts Brian O’Driscoll

“At the same time, some of Ireland’s key players haven’t played a huge amount of rugby in the last three or four weeks.

“Jonathan Sexton is the most notable individual but again he is able to churn it out time and time again when it is expected of him.

“It is Ireland v England and it is always tight but with the home advantage and their home record of the last four years in the Aviva, Ireland will have too much.

“It will come down to the small moments of trying to boss Billy Vunipola, stopping their go-forward, preventing Maro Itoje having a huge game and just making sure they don’t make the advantage line with whatever centre pairing they select, if Mano Tuilagi gets the start.

“I think there are just to many smarts in the Irish team at the moment and they will have too much for England.”

From there on, Ireland visit Scotland and Italy before welcoming France to Dublin ahead of a potential grand finale in Wales.

“If this is our better draw [with England and France at home] — I’d have France down at joint-fourth with Scotland — it’s quite compressed but Ireland are still favourites.

“They won’t be shocked in Scotland again although it will be tough. I see a showdown in Cardiff for the title.”

Much of O’Driscoll’s confidence is rooted in a rugby machine where most of the players pick themselves.

The tight five are a given — “James Ryan would be the first name on a Lions team if it was picked tomorrow” — as are Sexton and Conor Murray at half-back. The starting wingers are etched in stone, but there’s a couple of other decisions still to be made.

Rumours from the Ireland camp suggest a rare outing at full-back for Robbie Henshaw — who made his debut in the No 15 shirt back in 2013 — with Rob Kearney (usually nailed on) not deemed 100%.

Many would have thought Jordan Larmour, Joey Carbery, or Will Addison would move to the back-field, with Henshaw a midfield cert.

But O’Driscoll considered moving the Leinster man to full-back before such speculation came out of Carton House, not due to Kearney — but because it’s impossible to drop Bundee Aki.

The Connacht player will almost certainly wear the No 12 shirt against England, to earn his 13th cap since making his debut in November 2017.

“Bundee has played really well, he’s not played badly for Ireland, it’s pretty difficult to drop Bundee right now, it really is,” he said.

When you’re in possession of the jersey and you’ve gone really well, it is very hard for you to be dropped.

“It would be very, very harsh on Bundee to not get a starting berth, considering the year that he’s had.

“He has been consistently good for Connacht. He is a real talisman. He is a go-to.

“I don’t know how many tests Bundee has played — 11 or 12? — never, never a disappointing performance.

“He has a phenomenal strike-rate, scores a lot of tries, and at close quarters he plays that attritional game that Joe asks of his 12 and 13.

“They have to carry a lot of ball into heavy traffic to set up certain plays.

“He is very, very good at that. Defensively, he is very solid, hard to pick holes.”

Schmidt’s other key selection decision comes in the back-row, where a fit again Seán O’Brien is scrapping with Josh van der Flier to partner CJ Stander and Peter O’Mahony.

“I don’t know if Sean starts yet. He was still pretty rusty in that Wasps game,” O’Driscoll said. “But he’s a guy who has been out an awful lot. He’ll need five or six games to properly bed himself in, just get that match sharpness.

“That’s more about ball handling rather than anything else.

“I think Josh van der Flier’s playing brilliant stuff at the moment, absolutely brilliant.

“He is probably the man in possession, I think. His angles of running are brilliant, his work-rate on both sides of the ball is very, very good. He does a bit of everything. Six and eight pick themselves, but it’s Josh for me at seven.”

