Brian Carney gives 'geography and sovereignty lesson' on Sky Sports over 'Great Britain Lions'

The return of rugby league's Great Britain and Irish Lions was announced this week after a 12-year hiatus.

As Ireland's most famous rugby league export turned TV presenter, Brian Carney was brought onto Sky Sports News to comment on the revived team.

Carney became the first Irishman to play for the Lions in 46 years, scoring eight tries in 14 appearances between 2003 and 2006. However, his priority was to take issue with how Ireland had been dropped from the team's name, both in the Rugby League's press releases and the Sky Sports presenter's question.

"Can we start with a geography lesson and a sovereignty lesson as well, please?," he said.

"It's Great Britain and Ireland... Unless they've changed it and haven't given me the memo.

"I saw a quote included from the Irish Rugby League chairman yesterday welcoming the return of Great Britain and Ireland. He was the only person in the whole press release to reference the fact that an independent country, Ireland, is also a part of this make-up.

"Unless that's changed, I'm going to go with Great Britain and Ireland."

The team had been referred to as the Great Britain and Irish Lions when plans for the tour were first announced in 2017.

In Monday's press release, the team was referred to by name 14 times and only a quote from Barry Coade, Chairman of Rugby League Ireland, mentioned 'Great Britain and Ireland'.