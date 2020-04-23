Brent Pope remembers late father, says Covid-19 grieving suffering 'double-loss'

Rugby pundit Brent Pope believes that those who lose loved ones during the Covid-19 crisis suffer a “double blow” that will live with them forever, as they cannot be with them in their final hours.

Pope, who is originally from New Zealand and who has been living here for almost 30 years, was marking the first anniversary of his beloved father Mick’s death, in his home city of Christchurch, New Zealand.

Pope revealed: “I would have been heartbroken if something had happened to prevent me mourning him in the way that my family needed to.

“To those people, all around the world, that are unable to mourn their loved ones during this period, it is surely one of the most tragic outcomes of this virus. Unable to say goodbye in the way they want to, need to, unable to give thanks and even celebrate the wonderful lives that their loved ones have experienced. For all it becomes a 'double-loss', and a pain that will last forever.

"Our prayers, hearts and sympathies go out to anyone that is experiencing such grief."

The children’s book author posted on his Facebook page that his father should have been celebrating his 90th birthday several weeks ago.

“A year ago today, I was in Portugal when I got that call that anyone living in another country dreads, namely that my father Mick had died suddenly in a rest home in New Zealand. Fortunately for me I was able to get home just in time to attend the funeral, and give him the send-off that his life deserved.

“Dad, I would have been attending your 90th birthday just a few weeks ago, but we never made it. I think about you everyday and use your life as an inspiration to do better, and to be kinder, you showed me that.”

He also offered his thoughts to all frontline staff working during the pandemic.

“Can I say to all those front-line staff, whoever or are or wherever you maybe, from medical staff to the Gardaí to the shop workers, so many selfless people allowing us to continue even in restricted times, thank you for keeping us safe.

“We can all help by heeding the rules, protecting ourselves and others, and fingers crossed stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“In his later years, the nurses that cared for my father, and the medical staff in the rest home in Ashburton were amazing”.

One sympathiser who posted a message to Pope said: “Beautiful tribute, Brent. I'm blessed to be living with and I am primary carer for my Dad for the last year through his struggle with Alzheimer's. Lockdown has been so special spending 24/7 together. Your Dad sounds like he was an amazing man.”.