NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Brad Shields remains a doubt for England’s Six Nations opener

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 01:23 PM

Brad Shields missed training on Tuesday morning to put his involvement in England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland in doubt.

Shields has been struggling with a side strain and was already a doubt for Saturday’s opener at the Aviva Stadium before sitting out the session at the squad’s Algarve training camp.

If the Kiwi-born Wasps back row is ruled out, Mark Wilson is likely to fill in at blindside flanker.

Brad Shields is struggling with a side strain (Adam Davy/PA)

Wilson was named England’s player of the series last autumn with three superb appearances at number eight and one at openside flanker propelling him into World Cup contention.

The 29-year-old, who recently recovered from a shoulder injury, plays most of his club rugby at Newcastle in the number six jersey.

Ben Te’o was also absent from training, although the Worcester centre is not known to be injured.

Eddie Jones reduces his 35-man squad later today when a number of players will return home, before naming his team for the Dublin clash on Thursday.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Brad Shields

Related Articles

Warren Gatland pleased to have options

Ireland will look to antagonise England captain Owen Farrell – Peter Stringer

Ireland v England head-to-head: Maro Itoje and James Ryan

Six Nations battle is between Ireland and Wales, believes Gordon D’Arcy

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

Six Nations battle is between Ireland and Wales, believes Gordon D’Arcy

Golf clubs investing for a future with or without Brexit

Liam Lawrence: ‘If anyone can turn Declan Rice’s head, Mick McCarthy can’


Lifestyle

The Sundance Film Festival red carpet will totally inspire your winter wardrobe

What is an essence and why should you be adding one to your skincare routine?

5 foods that could help keep joints healthy during colder months

Ask a counsellor: ‘My teenage sons have sided with my abusive ex – what should I do?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »