News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DONAL DAILY FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

Both sets of fans commended after Japan's shock win over Ireland

Both sets of fans commended after Japan's shock win over Ireland
Fans in the Shizuoka Stadium. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 11:18 AM

The atmosphere in Japan for the Rugby World Cup has been lauded since the opening ceremony, but yesterday saw a ramping up of World Cup hysteria as Japan pulled off a shock victory over Ireland in Shizuoka.

While Irish fans left the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa dejected after defeat, both sets of fans have been applauded across social media for their bonhomie before, during, and after the game.

Lee McKenzie, a TV presenter who works with the BBC and Channel 4, commented during the game on the good-natured exchanges between both sets of fans.

Irish fans were quick to commend their hosts, with Japan rivalling Ireland in the hospitality stakes.

This video captures just how much rugby fever has hit the host nation, with joyous celebrations at the final whistle.

And here is the reaction at the Rugby World Cup fanzone in Tokyo.

The reaction was even more ecstatic inside the stadium.

Not surprisingly, the historic win for the Brave Blossoms made the front pages in Japan:

The Irish Rugby official Twitter account provided the first words of congratulations to Japan after the final whistle.

And was also quick to applaud the Ireland fans in Japan.

After the celebrations, some Japanese fans even stayed behind to help clean the stadium.

Overall, full credit must go to both sets of fans. For more reaction to yesterday's game, watch The Daily Donal, with Donal Lenihan providing his analysis from Japan every day.

READ MORE

The Daily Donal: The morning after the night before


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

World Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top groupWorld Cup Pool A permutations: Japan in driving seat but Ireland can still top group

In pictures: Ireland's defeat to JapanIn pictures: Ireland's defeat to Japan

Twitter reacts to Ireland's shock defeat to JapanTwitter reacts to Ireland's shock defeat to Japan

See what the Ireland Rugby squad are up to on InstagramSee what the Ireland Rugby squad are up to on Instagram

TOPIC: RWC2019 - Diary

More in this Section

'No time to be moping' for Ireland as they welcome Jordi Murphy into squad'No time to be moping' for Ireland as they welcome Jordi Murphy into squad

Grinding out a win preferable to losing ground for GuardiolaGrinding out a win preferable to losing ground for Guardiola

Christian Coleman powers to gold in 100m finalChristian Coleman powers to gold in 100m final

Nuno happy with win but managers united in search for improvementNuno happy with win but managers united in search for improvement


Lifestyle

Not all heart disease warning signs are as obvious as severe chest pain. Two leading cardiologists outline some of the more subtle symptoms.World Heart Day: 8 subtle signs of heart disease you might not know about

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DONAL DAILY FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »