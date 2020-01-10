News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boost for Munster as JJ Hanrahan fit to start Champions Cup clash with Racing 92

By Simon Lewis
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 12:29 PM

At last, something is going Johann van Graan’s way after the Munster head coach was able to select JJ Hanahan as his starting fly-half to face Racing 92 in Sunday’s crucial Heineken Champions Cup pool clash at La Défense Arena.

As recently as Wednesday, Hanrahan had been rated as only 50-50 by the head coach to face the Parisians this weekend as he continued his recovery from a hamstring strain sustained in the December 28 PRO14 home loss to Leinster. Van Graan also insisted the 27-year-old out-half would not be selected if he was anything other than 100 per cent fit but 48 hours later, Hanrahan is back in the number 10 jersey for a penultimate-round game Munster have to win if they are to have any hope of progressing from Pool 4 into the knockout stages.

Hanrahan will still have to come through a final training session in Limerick on Friday afternoon in order to satisfy the Munster medics he is ready to board the Saturday morning flight from Shannon to the French capital with academy fly-half Ben Healy on standby for a dramatic European debut if the Kerryman fails to clear the final hurdle, though the 20-year-old has not been named in the matchday 23.

The starting line-up shows eight changes from the XV which was comprehensively beaten at Ulster last Friday with props Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer, and locks Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland returning to a front five that was outmuscled last weekend in Belfast.

CJ Stander is restored at No.8 in place of Arno Botha to be reunited with flankers Jack O’Donoghue and captain Peter O’Mahony while the props link up with hooker Niall Scannell, who will make his 100th Munster appearance on Sunday.

Hanrahan, the only non-international in all-Irish qualified starting line-up, partners Conor Murray in the half-backs while Rory Scannell, a candidate earlier in the week to fill in at 10 in the absence of Joey Carbery, Tyler Bleyendaal and, potentially, Hanrahan, is bolstered in midfield by the return of Chris Farrell.

Mike Haley is named at full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls starting on either flank.

Scrum-half Craig Casey and in-form outside back Shane Daly are both in line for Champions Cup debuts having been named among the replacements.

Former Munster hero Donnacha Ryan, a thorn in his home province’s side at lineouts in recent meetings, including last November’s 21-21 draw at Thomond Park, must be satisfied with a place on the bench as Laurent Travers continues with the second row of Boris Palu and Dominic Bird which helped beat Top 14 rivals Clermont at home last weekend. Simon Zebo was injured in that game and is replaced by Brice Dulin at full-back.

MUNSTER (vs Racing 92): Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Craig Casey, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly.

RACING 92: B Dulin; T Thomas, V Vakatawa, H Chavancy - captain, J Imhoff; F Russell, T Iribaren; E Ben Arous, C Chat, B Tameifuna; B Palu, D Bird; W Lauret, B Le Roux, A Claassen.

Replacements: T Baubigny, H Kolingar, C Gomes Sa, D Ryan, F Sanconnie, M Machenaud, B Volavola, O Klemenczak.

