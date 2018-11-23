Boost for Munster as Conor Murray set for return from injury lay-off

Conor Murray is set to make his Munster return this weekend.

The star scrum-half has been named on the bench for Sunday's Pro 14 match against Zebre in Italy.

Murray has been struggling with a troublesome neck injury since Ireland's Summer Tour to Australia.

Chris Farrell and Conor Oliver also return to the match-day squad, while Ronan O'Mahony will make his first appearance of the season on the wing.

Farrell has been out of action since injuring his knee while training with Ireland during the Six Nations in March.

Munster: Mike Haley; Ronan O’Mahony; Rory Scannell, Tyler Bleyendaal (C); Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Gavin Coombes, Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, Brian Scott, Ciaran Parker, Sean O’Connor, Conor Oliver, Conor Murray, Bill Johnston, Chris Farrell.