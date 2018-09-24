Home»Sport

Boost for Munster and Leinster with return of Keith Earls and Sean O'Brien

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 04:51 PM

Leinster could welcome Sean O'Brien back into action for Saturday's Pro 14 Irish derby with Connacht at the Sportsground.

The flanker has returned to full training this week, having been out since March with a shoulder injury.

James Ryan and Dan Leavy are being managed by the province's medical staff.

The pair are following the return to play protocols after suffering head injuries during the weekend's win over Edinburgh, but have yet to be ruled out.

Keith Earls is in line to make his first appearance of the season for Munster this weekend.

The winger had been in contention to make his return last Friday against Cardiff, before suffering a knock in training.

However the province say he is training fully ahead of the visit of Ulster on Saturday.

Niall Scannell, Billy Holland and Kevin O’Byrne have also returned to full training, but hooker Rhys Marshall is to have a scan on the calf injury picked up in training last week.

- Digital Desk


