Bono strikes the perfect chord with Ireland camp

Ireland never did find what they were looking for in 2019. A dispiriting Six Nations bled into a traumatic August defeat against England in Twickenham and six weeks traipsing around half-a-dozen Japanese cities only confirmed the fact that this was a side that had lost it’s voice.

There is a sense, cautious as it might be, that they have rediscovered something of themselves in the opening two wins over Scotland and Wales but England in Twickenham is a whole other level entirely.

Irish wins in southwest London are rare jewels but if anyone knows what it is to shine in some of the world’s most storied stadiums then it is Bono, U2’s frontman, who was an honoured guest of the team on Tuesday night.

Bono’s sporting links aren’t exactly legion. Guggi, his childhood friend, has spoken in the past about how they would be beaten up as kids because they didn’t know which famous footballers played for which team.

Andy Farrell will tell you that Bono is far more open to rugby’s charms. His sons play, apparently, and the only reason he can’t go to Ireland games is because wife, Ali Hewson, screams so loudly as the games unfold.

Whatever about his sporting bona fides, Bono was clearly happy to make the short trip from Dalkey out to Kildare to speak to Farrell and his squad. What was supposed to be an hour-long chat stretched on for another 40 minutes.

U2 hit a peak in March of 1987 when they released the Joshua Tree album. Cian Healy wouldn’t be born for another six months but there was more than enough in the rock legend’s words to strike a chord with this generation of players.

Formed in 1976, they’re still going strong. They were the world’s biggest rock band in the 80s, filled the planet’s biggest arenas dozens of times over and they are still the same four people who fell into each other’s pockets at Mount Temple 44 years ago.

You can see why an Irish team that appeared to be, ahem, running to stand still after hitting the heights in 2018 with a Six Nations Grand Slam, series win in Australia and second ever defeat of the All Blacks would be intrigued.

“He was really well spoken and had great insights into what we were calling ‘his team’, being the band and their success together over such a long period,” said Healy.

“It was really enjoyable to listen to and I think everyone got a lot from it.”

No musician is going to shed light on how Ireland deal with Owen Farrell or Maro Itoje this weekend but there is a dual purpose in these ‘celebrity’ visits which, in the past, have brought the likes of Roy Keane, Sonia O’Sullivan, Rory McIlroy, and Christy Moore into the team’s inner sanctum.

If nothing else it serves as a bulwark against the monotony of a camp. If some players mine something deeper, more applicable to where they are at as athletes and/or people, then that is an added bonus. Healy was among some who were still picking through Bono’s address yesterday morning at breakfast.

Everybody digested it differently.

CJ Stander was too starstruck to ask for a photo with a man who, aside from his music, has engaged in considerable charitable work in his native South Africa. Conor Murray touched on the singer’s well-publicised dealings in the political sphere. The discussion touched on Bono’s experiences as an Irishman abroad and on what it means to even be Irish.

This is an area that Farrell has been keen to tap into since assuming the role of head coach. He has spoken about his experience as an England player in Croke Park in 2007 and how he wants his Ireland team to play with that same blend of intensity and passion and precision.

Bono’s experience as an Irishman at the top of his global game fit with that.

"Faz wants to give us a sense of our identity,” said the winger Jacob Stockdale who, like so many of the current team, is far too young to remember U2 in their mega-stadium, multi-million album-selling prime.

“He is doing that through our training but also through things like speaking to Bono and he talked about Irishness, what it means to be Irish and what’s special about it. That’s definitely something that Faz is bringing in and something we as a team are really buying in to. It is quite exciting.”