Boks and All Blacks not contemplating potential Irish assignment yet

Ireland may be ranked No.1 in the world right now but neither New Zealand nor South Africa are allowing their minds to wander ahead and contemplate the prospect of a World Cup quarter-final meeting with Joe Schmidt's side.

They can't. Not with the business that awaits this Saturday.

The two southern hemisphere rivals face off in Pool B in Yokohama while Ireland and Scotland meet at the same venue the following day in Pool A. The winner of one pool will meet the runner-up in the other but who meets whom may not actually matter all that much.

South Africa have closed the gap on the Kiwis to such an extent that they are many people's favourites for the tournament, while many neutrals are struggling to separate a dangerous Scottish side and an Irish one that has stuttered this year.

“Is Scotland going to beat Ireland? I don’t know,” said Springbok assistant coach Matthew Proudfoot today in Tokyo. “If you understand our mentality, it’s this game: another game against New Zealand. It’s going to be such a tight game, small executions that will determine the outcome of the game.

“I don’t think that if you win this game, you are now all of a sudden a hot favourite for the tournament. The competition hasn’t even started and there is so much rugby to be played."

"We just really enjoy playing against the All Blacks. It’s measuring yourself against one of the best teams in the world, a team that understands us, and we understand really well."

Proudfoot's stance was supported by assistant Kiwi coach Ian Foster who explained that, while they would likely keep an eye on the Ireland-Scotland game, they would not be making their way back to the stadium in Yokohama to take it in first-hand on Sunday.

“No, as you guys will know, we have our own problems on Saturday. As we have been saying all along, we're actually not thinking too far ahead in this tournament right now because this weekend is a pretty big weekend. That's kind of made it really good for us coaches because it allowed us to put all our energy into that first game.”

Foster shrugged off the tongue-in-cheek suggestion made by his counterpart earlier in the day that Brodie Retallick could possibly make a shock appearance for the world champions despite struggles with a shoulder injury that is supposed to rule him out for most, if not all, of the pool stage.

"Are you sure he’s not playing? Well, Mr (Steve) Hansen said that they have a full squad to pick from. That was his last press release,” said the South African. “So, I wouldn’t be surprised if they have a little trick up their sleeve.

"If he plays, massive player for them. If he doesn’t play, they’ve got two very good replacements in (Scott) Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu. He’s a world-class player. But I’m sure that the four second-row players they’ve taken on tour are excellent at what they’re doing."