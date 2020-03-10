News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Blackrock show firepower in routing Castleknock

By Daire Walsh
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Blackrock College 42

Castleknock College 7

Blackrock College stormed into the Leinster Schools Junior Cup final with a 42-7 win over Castleknock College at Donnybrook yesterday.

Either side of Daniel Ruane’s converted score for Castleknock, Sean McKechnie and Tom Brigg bagged tries for the Williamstown outfit. Oliver Coffey added points off the tee to propel ‘Rock into a 17-7 interval lead.

Castleknock suffered a further set-back when Brigg touched down for his second try just after the resumption. Eoghan Walsh’s five-pointer placed the outcome beyond doubt on 44 minutes. The dynamic outside centre crossed over again in the final quarter with James O’Sullivan also touching down.

Scorers for Blackrock College: T Brigg, E Walsh 2 tries each, S McKechnie, J O’Sullivan try each, O Coffey 2 pens, 3 cons.

Scorers for Castleknock College: D Ruane try, con.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: J O’Sullivan; D Doyle, E Walsh, L Kritzinger, D Bennett; H Whelan, O Coffey; A Mullan, M Yarr, G Barron; Thomas Byrnes, M Colreavy; Theo Byrnes, S McKechnie, T Brigg.

Replacements: C Hodges, T O’Riordan, D Crowley, J Angulo, J Larkin, L Dignam, A Quinn, F Mei.

CASTLEKNOCK COLLEGE: E Wallace; J Fewer, E Brady, S Wisniewski, D Enright; R O’Connor, L Donohue; P McNally, S Mahon, J Cadogan; C Lennon, W Khwaja; I Scallon, C Boyle, D Ruane.

Replacements: D O’Callaghan, D Smith, B Dowling, O Malone, C O’Brien, B Elliot, B Dunne, J O’Neill.

Referee: B White (LRR).

