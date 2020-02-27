Blackrock College triumph over Clongowes Wood to reach Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final

Blackrock College 43 - 15 Clongowes Wood College

51-time champions Blackrock College will face Castleknock College in the Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final following their emphatic triumph over Clongowes Wood at Donnybrook.

Thanks in no small part to converted tries from David Doyle, Daniel Bennett and Eoghan Walsh, the Williamstown side developed a 24-3 interval advantage.

‘Rock skipper Greg Barron and James O’Sullivan touched down on the resumption before Clongowes added to Ryan Thompson’s earlier penalty with a James Wyse five-pointer.

Harry Whelan subsequently crossed over for ‘Rock’s sixth try with Oliver Coffey’s conversion bringing his tally to 13 points. Thompson dotted down for Clongowes in the closing moments, but it was a mere consolation for the north Kildare school.

Scorers for Blackrock College: D Doyle, D Bennett, E Walsh, G Barron, J O’Sullivan, H Whelan try each, O Coffey pen, 5 cons.

Scorers for Clongowes Wood College: R Thompson try, pen, con, J Wyse try.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: J O’Sullivan; D Doyle, E Walsh, L Kritzinger, D Bennett; H Whelan, O Coffey; A Mullan, M Yarr, G Barron; Thomas Byrnes, M Colreavy; Theo Byrnes, S McKechnie, T Brigg.

Replacements: C Hodges, I McLoughlin, D Crowley, J Angulo, J Larkin, L Dignam, A Quinn, F Mei.

CLONGOWES WOOD COLLEGE: S Pinel; R Thompson, O O’Brien, H Roche Nagle, K Kiernan; J McNamee, F Devitt; J Wyse, K Ugwueru, C Caso; A Kelly, I Juntilla; M Roche Nagle, G Strickland, D Daly.

Replacements: P Brophy, T Grehan, A Hemeryck, M Lyons, F McGarry, A Cross, H McCallum, P Spillane.

Referee: R O’Flynn (LRR).

