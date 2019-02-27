NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Blackrock College breeze past Terenure in Junior Cup

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 04:50 AM
By Daire Walsh

Blackrock College 38 - 12 Terenure College

Champions Blackrock College breezed into the Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final with a comfortable victory over Terenure College at Donnybrook yesterday.

Terenure College's Nathan Meade is tackled by Kevin Jackson of Blackrock College. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Tries from Liam Molony (converted by Zach Quirke) and Ethan Hunt (2) had the victors 17-0 clear before Harry Coleman touched down for Terenure in the 16th minute. But Blackrock simply stepped up the pace and scores from Will Fitzgerald, Cian O’Brien and Quirke had them 31-5 clear the break.

An improving ‘Nure held their own when the action resumed, until ‘Rock pounced for a sixth try from captain Gus McCarthy.

The challengers deservedly reduced the gap courtesy of scrum-half Peter McNamara’s sniping finish on 52 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to deny the champions.

Scorers for Blackrock College: E Laing 2 tries, L Molony, W Fitzgerald, C O’Brien, G McCarthy try each, Z Quirke 4 cons.

Scorers for Terenure College: H Coleman, P McNamara try each, H O’Leary con.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: C Ryan; C Leahy, H Cooney, F Mei, E Laing; Z Quirke, W Fitzgerald; C O’Brien, G Barron, P McCarthy; S Green, T Brigg; G McCarthy, L Molony, K Jackson.

Replacements: P Foley, E Gulliver, C O’Brien, J McLoughlin, M Brophy, P Van Zuydam, D Molloy, J O’Sullivan.

TERENURE COLLEGE: J Clarke; J Grimes, M Vaughan, Y Fernandez Vilar, T Costello; T Murray, P McNamara; M Lydon, H Coleman, A Hall; U Byrne, C Doyle; T Staunton, D Brooks, O Nulty.

Replacements: N Meade, H Heneghan, S McDonald, E Smith, S Ruane, C Kearney, H O’Leary, N Moore.

Referee: G Sheridan (LRR).

