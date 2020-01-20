News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Billy Vunipola set to miss Six Nations after suffering broken arm

Billy Vunipola set to miss Six Nations after suffering broken arm
By Press Association
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 11:28 AM

England have suffered a major setback after it was confirmed that Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola broke an arm against Racing 92 on Sunday.

Although no time frame has been given for his return, Vunipola is unlikely to play any part in the forthcoming Six Nations as he comes to terms with the fourth fractured arm of his career.

“Billy will see a consultant over the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury before undergoing rehabilitation,” a Saracens statement said.

Vunipola sustained the injury in the sixth minute of the 27-24 victory over Racing that secured crisis-club Saracens a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The 27-year-old is one of England’s most forceful carriers and was a key weapon in last autumn’s march to the World Cup final.

Tom Curry is his most likely replacement at number eight for the Six Nations opener against France on February 2, but Vunipola’s absence creates the opportunity for Eddie Jones to test a new option in the position.

Billy Vunipola

More in this Section

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Juve extend advantage after Inter Milan are held at LecceJuve extend advantage after Inter Milan are held at Lecce

Messi strikes to give Setien victory in first match as Barcelona bossMessi strikes to give Setien victory in first match as Barcelona boss

Basketball wrap: Eanna brought back to earth with a bumpBasketball wrap: Eanna brought back to earth with a bump


Lifestyle

Frank Keogh did not want to get a hearing aid. He was afraid that it would make him look old. But now, just several weeks after having one fitted, he says that he can’t do without it.Hearing tests: A word in your ear

I see that a website describes the call of Canarian cory’s shearwaters as ‘waca waca’. It’s a mad, hysterical call, uttered when the parent birds arrive to feed their nestlings.Cory’s shearwaters show long-distance qualities

Is it too much to hope that an important public health matter, such as Lyme disease, will be an issue in the general election? There’s been a worrying reluctance by the authorities to face up to the extent of the disease here.Facing up to Lyme disease

A paper published in Current Biology examines the extinction of a colourful little bird which, until recently, thrived in the eastern US. With the appalling environmental catastrophe enveloping Australia, home to 56 of the world’s 370 parrot species, this account of the Carolina parakeet’s demise is timely.Trying to save the parrot is not all talk

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »