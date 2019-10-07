News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Billy Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injury

Billy Vunipola set to discover extent of ankle injury
By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 07:54 AM

Billy Vunipola will discover the severity of his ankle injury on Tuesday as England sweat over his availability for the climax to their World Cup group campaign against France.

Vunipola failed to appear for the second-half of a 39-10 victory over Argentina on Saturday that guaranteed their presence in the quarter-finals with the Pool C finale at International Stadium Yokohama still to play.

The marauding Saracens number eight is the only player to have started all 12 of England’s games this year and the overwhelming priority will be to ensure he is fit for the last eight.

Billy Vunipola has had a scan on his injured ankle (Ashley Western/PA)
Billy Vunipola has had a scan on his injured ankle (Ashley Western/PA)

“Billy has had a scan and we will have a clearer picture tomorrow (Tuesday),” scrum coach Neal Hatley said.

“He is being assessed, that will go on throughout the day and then we’ll see how he pulls up. He has another 24 hours and then we’ll make a firm diagnosis.”

If Vunipola fails to pull through then Tom Curry or Mark Wilson will deputise in the back row, but his absence will still have a significant impact on England’s ball carrying.

Tom Curry could come into the England side (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Curry could come into the England side (Adam Davy/PA)

Mako Vunipola made his comeback from a hamstring injury against Argentina and would fill the void, but Hatley insists there are other options in the Red Rose ranks.

“We plan for all eventualities and with what we have got in Ellis Genge, Mako Vunipola, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes and Kyle Sinckler, there are people to pick up the slack when Mako and Billy don’t play,” Hatley said.

“We have played a lot of rugby without them. Billy is an important figure for us, but other people pick up the slack.”

READ MORE

Davies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against Fiji


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Davies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against FijiDavies and Moriarty to start for Wales in World Cup clash against Fiji

Typhoon could disrupt Ireland’s chances of making quarter-finalsTyphoon could disrupt Ireland’s chances of making quarter-finals

Relaxed Healy ready to rest up and sharpen upRelaxed Healy ready to rest up and sharpen up

For a team seeking energy, Henshaw’s return is well timedFor a team seeking energy, Henshaw’s return is well timed

rugbyRWC2019TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast