News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Billy Vunipola draws line under homophobic comment in bid not to distract World Cup preparations

Billy Vunipola draws line under homophobic comment in bid not to distract World Cup preparations
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 10:24 PM

Billy Vunipola has drawn a line under the homophobic comment made in April fearing that further discussion of his views could harm England’s World Cup bid.

Vunipola caused a storm by posting “man was made for woman to pro create that was the goal no?” on his Instagram account in support of the view of Australia full-back Israel Folau that “hell awaits” for “homosexuals”.

The post, which resulted in a reprimand by the Rugby Football Union, remains visible but its contents are not up for debate as the number eight attempts to head off any distractions.

“We have talked about it at length, not just me, but me and the RFU and the people at Saracens,” Vunipola said.

“We came to a conclusion that this issue, that people say I brought on myself, is better off left alone.

“I have made my position clear and what I don’t want to do is become a distraction to the players around me.

Vunipola posted the remark in support of Israel Folau (Adam Davy/PA)
Vunipola posted the remark in support of Israel Folau (Adam Davy/PA)

“I guess, for example, if I was a boxer and it was just me that I was affecting, I would sit here and answer your question.

“But it doesn’t just affect me. It is affects the coaching staff, the players, because they will be asked for their opinions on it.

“It is firmly what I put out there and it is firmly on me, but at the same time I don’t want to put them under the cosh by saying this, this and this because that is unfair to them.”

Despite the episode, England have opted against issuing a social media ban heading into a World Cup they are among the favourites to win.

“I definitely think social media is a positive tool to use,” Saracens forward Vunipola said.

Vunipola believes social media can be a positive tool (Adam Davy/PA)
Vunipola believes social media can be a positive tool (Adam Davy/PA)

“The English supporters especially enjoy seeing how we go about our day to day lives and the normal things like going for a coffee – that is probably what people are most-interested in.

“You can use social media to give an insight into what we do and hopefully boost the interest.

“It’s still a positive tool and there is no restriction on it, especially from the RFU or anyone else.”

Vunipola overcame the furore created by his anti-gay remark to play a central role in the later stages of Saracens’ march towards a domestic and European double.

Vunipola helped Saracens win a European and domestic double (David Davies/PA)
Vunipola helped Saracens win a European and domestic double (David Davies/PA)

Much of the subsequent five-week break enforced at the end of every season was then spent in Tonga where he married his partner Simmone.

“I’m glad it’s done! The wedding was awesome and I’m obviously very happy to be married to my wife,” the powerful back row of Tongan heritage said.

“It was good to get home and good to get married, but for something that should be special it’s pretty stressful.

“My family are very demanding in terms of all the traditional things. I’ve grown up my whole life in the UK, so it was tough to get my head around that.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

NI campaigners toast landmark milestone in bid to secure same-sex marriageNI campaigners toast landmark milestone in bid to secure same-sex marriage

Second Transgender Pride rally to take place in Dublin todaySecond Transgender Pride rally to take place in Dublin today

Church of England to accept marriage involving transgender worshippersChurch of England to accept marriage involving transgender worshippers

Family of four have ‘amazing’ time on sold-out Pride flight to New YorkFamily of four have ‘amazing’ time on sold-out Pride flight to New York

Billy VunipolaEnglandRugby World CupTOPIC: LGBTQ+

More in this Section

Cavan para powerlifter Britney Arendse upgraded to bronze medal after doping violation by UAE athleteCavan para powerlifter Britney Arendse upgraded to bronze medal after doping violation by UAE athlete

Mosquito adds extra bite to McIlroy’s practice roundMosquito adds extra bite to McIlroy’s practice round

The Open ‘switch has flicked’ as tourists flock to PortrushThe Open ‘switch has flicked’ as tourists flock to Portrush

Frankie Dettori headlines tomorrow's Killarney cardFrankie Dettori headlines tomorrow's Killarney card


Lifestyle

It's hard to build a reputation in gaming, but it can be even harder to keep one.Game Tech: Dragon Quest Builders sequel builds on first outing

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »