News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Bill Beaumont hoping for review of international rugby calendar

Bill Beaumont hoping for review of international rugby calendar
By Press Association
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 05:55 PM

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes a unified approach to tackling the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic can help his sport create a new international structure.

Plans for a two-tier Nations Championship – working around the Six Nations and Rugby Championship with promotion and relegation – were scrapped in June last year after failing to garner enough support.

But Beaumont, who hopes to be re-elected in his role next month, feels the suspension of sport is a chance to re-examine international calendars.

And, with World Rugby launching an €92m fund this week to help unions negotiate the coronavirus crisis, he is encouraged by the togetherness between rugby nations.

“I’m pretty confident that there will be a variation of the nations cup,” the former England captain told BBC Radio Five Live.

“I think there’s a real spirit of collaboration between the north and the south, looking at what we can do with our playing windows and international windows that can generate more funds in another competition.

“You have to look at the calendar – the British and Irish Lions tour every four years, the Rugby World Cup every four years. It’s a balancing act that you have to do to fit everything into this jigsaw.

“But I think in the past people have been quite protective about what they have got, what we are looking at now this is probably a reality check in the sport – are we doing things correctly? You are pretty foolish if you don’t learn lessons.

“There’s a real feeling I get now that some variant of the nations league will come back on the table.”

Beaumont previously admitted there might not be any more international rugby played in 2020 and uncertainty remains over when domestic sport can resume.

More on this topic

Munster memories still burn bright for Casey LaulalaMunster memories still burn bright for Casey Laulala

IRFU welcomes World Rugby’s €92m Covid-19 relief fundIRFU welcomes World Rugby’s €92m Covid-19 relief fund

World Rugby provides $100m relief fund to support national unionsWorld Rugby provides $100m relief fund to support national unions

Saracens furlough staff and ask higher-earners to take partial wage deferralsSaracens furlough staff and ask higher-earners to take partial wage deferrals


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

coronavirusBill BeaumontWorld RugbyTOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Karren Brady says key questions must be answered before Premier League resumesKarren Brady says key questions must be answered before Premier League resumes

Psychologist in constant communication with Arsenal players during lockdownPsychologist in constant communication with Arsenal players during lockdown

Alan Cadogan Q&A: 'I’d love a superpower that could kill this virus'Alan Cadogan Q&A: 'I’d love a superpower that could kill this virus'

Shane McGrath: In these unprecedented times, hope truly is the best of thingsShane McGrath: In these unprecedented times, hope truly is the best of things


Lifestyle

This week’s recipes are designed to help you use up fruit, particularly if you have bananas or other fruit piling up in the house.Michelle Darmody: Using up fruit in baking

Des O’Sullivan reports on a changed market.Global audience as Beatles lyrics sell for $910,000

Thomas Barr is not about to let his Olympic dream fade. Just one look at the deeply inked five-ring tattoo on his upper right arm will tell you as much.The Shape I'm in: Hurdler, Thomas Barr

The incidence of type 1 diabetes is rising globally, especially in Ireland. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to a family that has learned to live with the condition.Living with type 1 diabetes: 'It makes life a little more complicated'

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »