Best: ‘Too many good players for Ireland not to be successful’

Leinster's Caelan Doris, starting for Ireland in this year's Six Nations.
By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 05:30 AM

Rory Best believes Ireland have “too many good players” not to be successful in this year’s Six Nations tournament.

Ireland target a Triple Crown on Sunday at Twickenham against England, as the bid to maintain their perfect record in the tournament.

Ireland had home wins over Scotland and Wales and Best, who captained Ireland to Grand Slam success in 2018, has not been surprised by their form a few short months after their nightmare exit from the World Cup.

“I think they have been really good,” Best, who retired from Ireland duty after the 2019 World Cup, told the BBC.

“I actually thought Ireland were going to have a good Six Nations,” he said. “There are too many good players pulling on that green jersey for Ireland not to be successful. It’s a really strong start and hopefully they can continue that into Twickenham, which is a really difficult place to go. England are under a little bit of pressure but at the end of the day they’re World Cup finalists so they’re going to be incredibly tough but that’s not to say Ireland can’t do it.”

Meanwhile, Andy Farrell has remained faithful to the group that helped Ireland overcome Wales last time out, after naming his 36 man squad ahead of the trip to England on Sunday. Only Garry Ringrose — out with a hand injury — is absent from the 37-man group named ahead of the Wales game, with Caelan Doris back in contention after suffering a concussion four minutes into his debut against Scotland in round one.

Uncapped trio Billy Burns, Tom O’Toole and Will Connors have kept their places, while skipper Johnny Sexton is set for his 91st cap, and prop Cian Healy edges closer to the 100 cap mark. Should the Leinster loosehead feature in Twickenham, he can reach the century mark in Paris on round five, assuming he faces Italy in a fortnight. Ireland coach Andy Farrell will name his match-day squad for the match against the World Cup finalists tomorrow.

England lie fourth in the standings and four points behind Ireland as the Six Nations returns following a two-week break.

IRELAND SQUAD (v England): Backs: Will Addison (Ulster); Bundee Aki (Connacht); Billy Burns (Ulster); Ross Byrne (Leinster); Andrew Conway (Munster); John Cooney (Ulster); Keith Earls (Munster); Chris Farrell (Munster); Robbie Henshaw (Leinster); Dave Kearney (Leinster); Jordan Larmour (Leinster); Stuart McCloskey (Ulster); Luke McGrath (Leinster); Conor Murray (Munster); Jonathan Sexton (Leinster); Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards: Will Connors (Leinster); Max Deegan (Leinster); Ultan Dillane (Connacht); Caelan Doris (Leinster); Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Cian Healy (Leinster); Dave Heffernan (Connacht); Iain Henderson (Ulster); Rob Herring (Ulster); Ronan Kelleher (Leinster);Dave Kilcoyne (Munster); Jack McGrath (Ulster); Jack O’Donoghue (Munster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster); Tom O’Toole (Ulster); Andrew Porter (Leinster); James Ryan (Leinster); CJ Stander (Munster); Devin Toner (Leinster); Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

