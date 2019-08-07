News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ben Te’o left out for England's clash with Wales

Ben Te’o left out for England's clash with Wales
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Ben Te’o has been left out of the England squad for Sunday’s international against Wales.

The decision to exclude the inside centre casts further doubt on him being named in the final 31-man squad for the World Cup on Monday.

Mike Brown, Alex Dombrandt and Ben Spencer were other notable absentees from the 33-strong line-up, who were gathering at Pennyhill Park on Tuesday. No new names have been added to the squad following England’s 12-day training camp in Treviso.

Head coach Eddie Jones insisted it was not the end of the road for those left out, saying: “Players excluded from being involved in this camp are naturally disappointed but may get another opportunity so they must be ready.”

England will play Wales twice as well as Ireland and Italy before flying to Japan ahead of their first World Cup match against Tonga on September 22.

READ MORE

Joe Schmidt returns to New Zealand after family bereavement

More on this topic

Peter O'Mahony: ‘There’s no hanging around for anyone in Ireland camp’Peter O'Mahony: ‘There’s no hanging around for anyone in Ireland camp’

England players are sweating buckets at Italian heat camp – BrownEngland players are sweating buckets at Italian heat camp – Brown

Established Scotland stars could miss out on World Cup, warns coachEstablished Scotland stars could miss out on World Cup, warns coach

ROG: Larkham a ‘signature signing’ that can help ‘reignite’ Munster’s talented backlineROG: Larkham a ‘signature signing’ that can help ‘reignite’ Munster’s talented backline

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

St Brendan’s pushed hard by Crotta O'Neill'sSt Brendan’s pushed hard by Crotta O'Neill's

Dripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point winDripsey shake off Piarsaigh for four point win

Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of PolandBelgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht, 22, dies after accident during Tour of Poland

‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney‘Ground hurling’ pays off for Galway's Ronan Mullarney


Lifestyle

Take a seat as Kya deLongchamps sets the table for a visual feast of iconic dining chairs.Vintage View: Pull up a seat to learn about iconic chair designs

Looking out for your next ‘goggle box?’ Kya deLongchamps casts an eye over what’s on the market to compile this must-read TV guide.Screen legends: Your guide to modern 'goggle boxes'

The word picnic is a particularly evocative one, conjuring up images of pleasure, enjoyment, and sunny days that never seem to end.Muldoon’s Picnic a veritable feast of poetry, prose and music

Irish-made comedy drama Animals will draw obvious comparisons to shows such as Fleabag, writes Esther McCarthy When Tyler finds flatmate and fellow party animal Laura tied to her bedposts following another hedonistic night out, she has one simple question. “Girls are tied to beds for two reasons — sex and exorcisms. Which was it with you?”Irish-made comedy drama depicts the modern woman

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »