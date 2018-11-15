Beibhinn Parsons set to break record

By Daire Walsh

Ireland Women’s head coach Adam Griggs has heaped praise on Ballinasloe teenager Beibhinn Parsons ahead of her expected international bow on Sunday.

The Ardscoil Mhuire student — who celebrates her 17th birthday on November 30 — has been named on the bench for Ireland’s Test clash with the USA at Energia Park.

Parsons is set to make history as the nation’s youngest senior debutant and Griggs believes she has more than earned her place in the matchday 23.

“Anyone who has watched her play over the past few months will have seen her physical capabilities and how much she has imposed herself at U18 level. I was lucky enough to have (worked with) her through the U18 7s. That’s where she really stood out to me,” Griggs said yesterday.

“I think in the last Home Nations tournament she scored 12 tries. That was an indicator that, physically, she looked like she could really challenge our senior players.”

“The idea was to bring her in as a development player and see how she copes physically first, but what she has shown in the past four camps is an understanding of the game. She has certainly earned a spot on the bench.

“Hopefully if things go well, she can get on the field and show what she has got.”

In addition to Parsons, Griggs has also named the uncapped trio of Lauren Delany, Laura Sheehan and Emma Hooban in Sunday’s squad.

Firwood Waterloo star Delany is one of three English-based players in the starting line-up, with the remainder plying their trades in the All-Ireland League.

The recent interprovincial series was the perfect warm-up for the November tests, but Griggs is acutely aware that the international game represents a gigantic leap forward for the newcomers to his set-up.

“The standard is growing every year. Even from the lower age groups, the standard is getting better and throughout. We see that then at inter-provincial level.

“It’s still a step up from the club rugby these guys are playing at the moment, but it’s always good to see them in more of a hot seat of international rugby. That’s the challenge for us, where the intensity and pace picks up. Those decisions have to be made a lot quicker.”

Despite featuring heavily during the Six Nations, former Ireland skipper Niamh Briggs was a notable omission when the squad for these games was named in September.

Griggs admitted it was a difficult decision to leave the Waterford native out of the frame — though he has the left door open for a potential recall in 2019.

“It was definitely a tight call for Niamh. As I said when we had to leave her out, she has some things which she needs to work on and we sat down and discussed those.

“I have been keeping an eye on her footage through the AIL but, at the moment, it’s more focused on this group and who we have here. Trying to push forward before anything else comes up with that,” Griggs added.